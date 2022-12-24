Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Tanker explosion kills 8 in South Africa's Johannesburg

Tanker explosion kills 8 in South Africa's Johannesburg

world news
Published on Dec 24, 2022 02:45 PM IST

Johannesburg Blast: The blast broke the roof of the emergency department at the Tambo Memorial hospital, destroyed two houses and several cars, and injured bystanders.

Johannesburg Blast: The blast broke the roof of the emergency department. (Representational)
Reuters |

A gas tanker apparently stuck under a bridge exploded in Johannesburg on Saturday, killing eight people, injuring scores more and damaging nearby buildings, emergency services said.

Read more: Iran orders retrial of rapper, protester on death row amid anti-hijab protests

The blast broke the roof of the emergency department at the Tambo Memorial hospital, destroyed two houses and several cars, and injured bystanders.

The vehicle caught fire while under a low bridge, but emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said investigations were ongoing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
johannesburg
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP