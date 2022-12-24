Tanker explosion kills 8 in South Africa's Johannesburg

A gas tanker apparently stuck under a bridge exploded in Johannesburg on Saturday, killing eight people, injuring scores more and damaging nearby buildings, emergency services said.

Read more: Iran orders retrial of rapper, protester on death row amid anti-hijab protests

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The blast broke the roof of the emergency department at the Tambo Memorial hospital, destroyed two houses and several cars, and injured bystanders.

The vehicle caught fire while under a low bridge, but emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said investigations were ongoing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON