‘Concerning reports coming from Canada’: British Sikh MP on Trudeau's charge

British Labour party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi said that many "anxious, angry and fearful Sikhs" contacted him following the sharp escalation in diplomatic tensions after Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau's allegation of Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The reports coming out of Canada were “concerning”, the Sikh MP said on his official handle on X (formerly Twitter).

“Concerning reports coming from #Canada. Many #Sikhs from #Slough and beyond have contacted me; anxious, angry or fearful. Given Canadian PM Trudeau stated they’ve been working with close allies, we’re in touch with UK Gov to ensure justice is delivered,” he posted on the social media platform.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau alleged that Indian agents were behind the shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. Addressing the Canadian parliament, the PM claimed that his country's national security officials had reasons to believe that "agents of the Indian government" carried out the killing.

"Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar," he said.

India, however, rejected the allegations, calling them "absurd" and "motivated".

“We have seen and rejected the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an official statement, adding, “Allegations of the Indian government’s involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated."

