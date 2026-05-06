Media pioneer Ted Turner, who founded CNN, passed away at the age of 87, the network said on Wednesday. He is survived by his five children, 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Ted Turner(AFP)

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Turner created the Cable News Network, a 24-hour network, which started in 1980. It upended established broadcasting with its around-the-clock breaking news, and achieved global recognition after its 24x7 coverage of the Gulf War in 1990-91.

A pioneer in the media industry, Turner was born in Ohio and was nicknamed ‘Mouth of the South’for his outspoken nature, CNN said following his passing.

The Atlanta businessman built a media empire which brought about cable’s first superstation, and was responsible for popular channels for movies and cartoons. He further dabbled into sports as well, having purchased the Atlanta Braves team in 1976 and establishing its modern franchise as it is today.

His vision to deliver news around the world and round-the-clock in real time made him one of the prominent faces in media, after his idea saw execution, according to CNN.

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{{^usCountry}} He had, just a month before his birthday in 2018, revealed he had Lewy body dementia, a progressive brain disorder. Turner had been hospitalised in early 2025 with a mild case of pneumonia, but recovered at a rehabilitation facility. Philanthropy and business {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He had, just a month before his birthday in 2018, revealed he had Lewy body dementia, a progressive brain disorder. Turner had been hospitalised in early 2025 with a mild case of pneumonia, but recovered at a rehabilitation facility. Philanthropy and business {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from his business, Turner was also a philanthropist who founded the United Nations Foundation – a charitable organisation meant to support the UN and its activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from his business, Turner was also a philanthropist who founded the United Nations Foundation – a charitable organisation meant to support the UN and its activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Turner was also an activist who sought the worldwide elimination of nuclear weapons, and a conservationist who became one of the foremost landowners in America, CCN said in its report. In order to apprise humans of the need to protect the environment at an early age, Turner also created the Captain Planet cartoon to educate children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Turner was also an activist who sought the worldwide elimination of nuclear weapons, and a conservationist who became one of the foremost landowners in America, CCN said in its report. In order to apprise humans of the need to protect the environment at an early age, Turner also created the Captain Planet cartoon to educate children. {{/usCountry}}

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Turner was named Time magazine’s Man of the Year in 1991, with the publication saying it was for “influencing the dynamic of events and turning viewers in 150 countries into instant witnesses of history.” However, he later sold his networks to Time Warner and left the business, continuing to express his pride for CNN, which he called the “greatest achievement” of his life, the network said.

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