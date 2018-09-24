Teenage girl, boyfriend beheaded in Pakistan in suspected honour killing

An 18-year-old girl was beheaded along with her 21-year-old boyfriend in Pakistan by her father and uncle in what police are calling yet another incident of honour killing, the media reported on Monday.

The incident took place in a small village in Attock district when the man arrived at the girl’s house to meet her, police was quoted by Dawn News as saying. Soon after, the girl’s father and her uncle walked in and after tying the victims with ropes, beheaded them with a sharp object.

Police have arrested both suspects and recovered the murder weapon as well, sub-inspector of Saddar police station Asif Khan said.

Scores of people in Pakistan, an overwhelming majority of whom are women, are still being murdered by relatives for bringing “shame” on their family.

At least 280 such murders were recorded by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan from October 2016 to June 2017 — a figure believed to be understated and incomplete.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 18:03 IST