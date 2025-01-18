Menu Explore
Tel Aviv shooting stabbing Israel police gaza war

AFP |
Jan 18, 2025 08:46 PM IST

Emergency service providers were providing medical treatment to a 30-year-old male "injured from stabbing".

Israeli police said that several people were injured in a shooting in the commercial hub Tel Aviv on Saturday, while emergency service providers reported that one person was wounded by stabbing.

The man who attacked pedestrians with a knife was shot during the stabbing incident in Tel Aviv on Jan. 18, 2025.(AP)
The man who attacked pedestrians with a knife was shot during the stabbing incident in Tel Aviv on Jan. 18, 2025.(AP)

"There are injuries at the scene, and at this stage, large police forces are on their way to the location. The circumstances are currently unclear," the police said in a statement, adding the incident occurred on Levontin Street in Tel Aviv.

Emergency service provider Magen David Adom said its staff were providing medical treatment to a 30-year-old male "injured from stabbing".

The incident occurred a day before a ceasefire is set to take effect in Gaza.

