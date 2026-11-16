Telegram blocked in Iraq amid national security concerns

Iraq blocked the Telegram messaging app on Monday, citing national security concerns, Reuters quoted the state news agency.

Iraq has blocked the Telegram messaging app. (Representational Image)

Previously, Telegram services were banned in the country in April 2026. Services were resumed in May following an agreement between the messaging platform and the country's regulatory authorities, IraqiNews had reported.

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On May 9, the Iraqi Communications and Media Commission (CMC) announced that it had decided to lift the suspension after Telegram's management assured compliance with domestic laws and regulatory norms.

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The commission said the platform's return would be subject to the provisions of Legislative Order No. 65 of 2004, which lays down obligations concerning content regulation, user safety and national security. It added that Telegram's compliance would be closely monitored to ensure the commitments are honoured, according to IraqiNews.

Why so many countries have banned or suspended Telegram

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{{^usCountry}} Telegram occupies a unique space in the digital world. Unlike WhatsApp, which is largely built around private conversations, Telegram combines messaging with large public channels and massive groups that can host lakhs of users. This allows information to spread at extraordinary speed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Telegram occupies a unique space in the digital world. Unlike WhatsApp, which is largely built around private conversations, Telegram combines messaging with large public channels and massive groups that can host lakhs of users. This allows information to spread at extraordinary speed. {{/usCountry}}

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That same feature is why the app has become popular among political activists, journalists and dissidents in countries with strict controls on speech.

From Russia, India, Iran to Brazil and China, governments across the world have restricted, suspended or investigated Telegram.

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Iran

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Iran once ranked among Telegram's largest markets, with millions of users relying on the service. After anti-government protests in 2018, authorities permanently blocked the app. They accused it of helping demonstrators organise and spread opposition messages, according to details mentioned in an NYT report.

Telegram reportedly refused demands to shut down peaceful protest channels or hand over user information.

Russia

Telegram was founded by Russian-born entrepreneur Pavel Durov, yet Moscow has repeatedly tried to block it. In 2018, Russian authorities banned Telegram after it refused to provide access to encrypted communications requested by security agencies, as per the European Consortium for Political Research (ECPR).

The ban proved difficult to enforce and was eventually lifted in 2020. But relations deteriorated again following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with authorities accusing Telegram of failing to combat fraud, extremist content and criminal activity.

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Telegram, though, accused the Russian government of attempting to force users onto state-controlled alternatives.