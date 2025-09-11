Temporary residents in Canada will be further reduced, signals Carney

Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said his government will ring the number of temporary residents in the country, including international students, to below five per cent of the country’s population by the end of 2027. Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney delivers opening remarks at the Liberal caucus in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Wednesday. (AP)

His remarks came even as the PIE, a global platform for international education, reported that students from India “have been hardest hit by soaring refusals” with “four out of five” among them “receiving rejections” in the second quarter of 2025, the period from April to June. It cited BorderPass, lawyer-backed digital platform focused on immigration, in this regard.

Addressing the Liberal Party caucus in Edmonton, capital of the province of Alberta on Wednesday, Carney said this government will “return Canada’s immigration rates to sustainable levels” and that “includes bringing the total number of temporary workers and international students to less than five per cent of Canada’s population by the end of 2027, down from its peak of 7.25% last year.”

“We are welcoming people to our country. We have to make sure we have the capacity to fulfil that welcome,” the Canadian PM stressed.

These targets are likely to reflect in the new immigration plan that the government is expected to present before Parliament in the weeks ahead.

PIE noted that show overall, 62% of applicants were refused a study permit from January to July this year. While the rate of approval hovered around 605 for the past decade, it declined to 385 this year, ten per cent lower than the rate in 2024.

As the Hindustan Times reported last month, the number of study permits holders from India for Canadian institutes of higher education crashed by over two-third in the second quarter of this year.

According to data released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the number of permits issued to Indians between April and June 2025 stood at 17,885 as against 55,660 for the same period in 2024, a decrease of over 66%.

Indians accounted for nearly 32% of study permits issued during this period as against nearly 45% in the corresponding period in 2024.

The decline also translated to the first six months of 2025 for Indian students, as the number fell from 99,950 to just 47,695.

Overall, the total number of study permits dropped by nearly 100,000, from 245,055 in the first six months of 2024 to 149,860.

The sharp decline recorded in 2025 continues a trend that began in 2024 as Canada started curbing the issuance of study permits.

These numbers, as per IRCC, are “preliminary estimates” and subject to change but are emblematic in the change in acceptance of foreign students, including those from India, in Canada, amid growing anti-immigrant sentiment.