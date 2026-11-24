DANCE MUSIC blares in Agua Bonita, a settlement beneath the mountains in Caquetá, a region in southern Colombia. Artists draw pictures of doves and jaguars on walls that are emblazoned with slogans such as “Our fight is for peace.” The murals are part of a festival held annually to celebrate the peace deal that the Colombian government signed ten years ago with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), a Marxist group that had sought to overthrow it. Agua Bonita—with

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More than 13,000 FARC combatants demobilised as part of the accord. Roughly 11,000 of them are judged to still be respecting the agreement today. There used to be “Vietnam-like operations in the jungles”, notes Sergio Jaramillo, who served as the Colombian government’s “high commissioner for peace” during the negotiations. Now it is tourists, not guerrilla fighters, who march through the mountains near Agua Bonita.

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The peace deal “changed our lives enormously”, says Rubén Darío Polo, a resident of Caquetá who runs river cruises on waters where bodies used to be found. “People who hadn’t dared come to this area because of the violence started arriving in droves.” Diego Valencia, a former FARC combatant, says he still fights for equality, but now uses words, not weapons. He earns his crust taking groups of birdwatchers around the hills that used to host his camp.

The deal created a court, the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, to dispense transitional justice; it started work in 2018. It offers people who committed crimes while fighting for the FARC or for Colombia’s armed forces the chance to acknowledge their wrongdoing before victims in return for more lenient sentences. A search unit was also created to look for some 139,000 missing people; it has found the remains of 6,000 so far.

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Yet although the deal is lauded abroad it is often criticised at home, especially by urban Colombians who experienced less of the conflict’s violence. More important, a lot of its promises remain unfulfilled. The deal envisaged that energy and money would be spent developing poor regions once dominated by the FARC, to reduce the risk that more conventional kinds of criminals (or indeed brand-new armed groups) would step into the vacuum created by the FARC’s demobilisation. Citizens in the 16 regions worst affected by the conflict (see map) devised local development plans. Poverty in those places has fallen, but is still twice the national average.

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Almost two-thirds of the deal’s 600-odd stipulations have not been fully implemented, according to the Kroc Institute, a monitor in the United States. The deal envisaged that the government would give 3m hectares of land to landless peasant farmers affected by the conflict, for growing food; only 3% of that has been handed over. Funding that was supposed to discourage farmers from growing coca leaf—the basis for cocaine and the lifeblood of Colombian gangs—has not had the hoped-for effect: the area under coca cultivation in Colombia rose from 146,000 hectares in 2016 to 261,000 in 2024. “We have absolutely no idea what the money was actually used for,” says Ana María Rueda of the Ideas for Peace foundation, a Colombian NGO. Drug-trafficking gangs in Colombia are now thought to have more than 28,800 members, twice as many as in 2018.

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The special tribunal is accused of dawdling. It has ruled on just two cases: against seven former FARC commanders responsible for 21,000 kidnappings, and against 204 soldiers who killed thousands of civilians. When the commanders were eventually sentenced last year, some Colombians complained that their lenient penalty would include actions such as making “commemorative tiles”. The years-long wait for these sentences has somewhat undermined the public’s confidence in the peace process, says Humberto de la Calle, who was the government’s chief negotiator during the peace talks.

Successive governments have skimped on the cash required to pay for the deal’s stipulations. Iván Duque, a president who opposed the deal, gave much less than was needed. Gustavo Petro, a left-winger who ran Colombia from 2022-26, pursued a mostly fruitless “total peace” policy of his own; this permitted armed groups to expand. The violence that ensued helped Abelardo de la Espriella, a tough-on-crime candidate, win the presidential election in June.

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Mr de la Espriella detests the accord, which he says grants impunity to war criminals, and on security matters he prefers to act with an iron fist. The peace deal “is not a model for the world”, said Mauricio Gaona, his ambassador to the United Nations, in October. Many Colombians believe that gangs have expanded because the deal was a failure. But Mr Santos, the former president, dismisses that explanation. He thinks the problem is that leaders have failed to implement the deal fully; they need to “win back the trust of the communities”.

Mr de la Espriella recently cut funding for the special court by 15%, and for the missing-persons unit by 22%. That bodes ill for people such as María de los Ángeles. In 1998 her son went missing in Caquetá. A month later guerrillas killed her other son and her husband. She has been searching for them ever since, with the authorities’ help. “Which of these people had a hand in my son’s death?” she asks, referring to the former combatants in Agua Bonita who gave up their weapons. “I’d like one of them to place their hand on their heart and tell me the truth.”