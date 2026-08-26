Terrifying videos capture Nepal floods fury: Huge waves come crashing; buildings, people vanish in seconds

Flash floods hit Nepal on Wednesday, taking down buildings and damaging markets and neighbourhoods. At least 19 people have died so far, with over 350 travellers missing, 105 Indians among them.

A CCTV footage shows people running away as wall of mud and water destroys buildings in a valley at Nepal-China border, in Gyirong, Tibet region. (Screengrab/X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Terrifying videos from Nepal showed huge waves crashing into establishments and people ran away from huge waves approaching them. Follow live updates here.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that "a mudslide disaster on the Nepalese side resulted in major casualties and missing people at the Gyirong Port" in Tibet.

A viral clip purportedly showed the flood hitting the port as people desperately tried to escape.

Note: HT couldn't independently verify the veracity of the clip.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive What areas in Nepal were most affected by the recent flash floods? The most affected areas by the recent flash floods in Nepal include the Rasuwa, Nuwakot, and Dhading districts, particularly around Syapru Besi and Timure. Why did the flash floods occur in Nepal near the Tibet border? The flash floods in Nepal were triggered by a sudden surge of water in the Bhote Koshi River, which may have been influenced by conditions originating in Tibet, although specific causes were not immediately established. How are authorities in Nepal responding to the recent flooding disaster? Authorities in Nepal have mobilized rescue and relief teams, including the military and police, to assist affected areas, and have issued warnings for residents living along river banks to move to safer locations.

{{^usCountry}} Some videos also showed some houses partially submerged, while others swept away in Nepal's Nuwakot district. Similar sights were witnessed in the Rasuwa district, where villages and project sites were washed away by flash floods. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some videos also showed some houses partially submerged, while others swept away in Nepal's Nuwakot district. Similar sights were witnessed in the Rasuwa district, where villages and project sites were washed away by flash floods. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A video shared by news agency PTI showed several vehicles being washed away by strong currents. Another clip showed waves crashing down a valley as some vehicles on the side rushed to safety.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The flash floods hit northern Nepal near Tibet border and surged through the Bhote Koshi River this morning. Rasuwa, Gorkha, Chitwan, Dhading and Nuwakot, which is southwest of Kathmandu, are among the most affected districts.

One of the viral videos showed people in Nepal running away as huge flood waves followed them. (HT couldn't verify its veracity).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What is happening in Nepal?

Several villages as well as roads and hydropower projects were destroyed and hundreds of people were reported missing in Nepal this morning after massive flash floods tore through some districts. According to news agency AP, climate experts at the Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development say an avalanche from a glacier likely caused the flash flood.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Bhotekoshi River flooded first, triggering waves to crash through villages and take down homes and wash away people. Residents have been warned and have been asked to stay away from Bhotekoshi, Trishuli and Narayani rivers.

The Nepal Police has urged people staying in districts along the Trishuli River basin to remain vigilant. A similar advisory has been issued by the US Embassy in Nepal.

Over 100 Indians missing; Bihar on alert

At least 105 Indians are among the nearly 400 persons missing after the devastating flash floods, a statement by Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) said. The Nepal Tourism Board also issued a toll free emergency number 1234 or hotline 1144 or tourist police 9851289445 for help.

Besides, Bihar has been put on alert over the possibility of a sudden rise in the Gandak river's water due to the flash floods in Nepal. According to PTI, a Bihar government advisory said that a flash flood wave of up to around three metres could enter the Gandak river, prompting heightened vigilance in districts along its course.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Bihar CM Samrat Chaudhary and assured that the government would provide all assistance in case of a potential flood.