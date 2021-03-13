Home / World News / Tesla investor sues Elon Musk over his 'erratic tweets'
world news

Tesla investor sues Elon Musk over his 'erratic tweets'

The complaint highlighted several Musk posts on social media platform Twitter, including his assessment last May 1 that Tesla's stock price was "too high," prompting a more than $13 billion tumble in Tesla's market value.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:33 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk attends a news conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Nesius/File Photo(REUTERS)

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has been sued by a shareholder who accused him of violating his 2018 settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission over his Twitter use.

According to a complaint unsealed late Thursday in Delaware Chancery Court, which also names the electric car company's board as defendants, Musk's "erratic" tweets and the failure of Tesla directors to ensure he complied with the SEC settlement have exposed shareholders to billions of dollars of losses.

The complaint highlighted several Musk posts on social media platform Twitter, including his assessment last May 1 that Tesla's stock price was "too high," prompting a more than $13 billion tumble in Tesla's market value.

Chase Gharrity, the plaintiff, said Musk's actions and the directors' inaction have caused "substantial financial harm," and that they should pay damages to Palo Alto, California-based Tesla for breaching their fiduciary duties.

The lawsuit was filed even though Tesla's share price has soared nearly fivefold since Musk's "too high" tweet, giving Tesla a valuation well above $600 billion, and the SEC has not publicly accused Musk of recent violations.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

United States starts sending first stimulus payments under Covid-relief package

Covid-19 vaccines for all over-40s in UK by Easter: Report

Governors laud Prez Joe Biden's Covid vaccine timeline, but need supply of doses

UN calls for women to have 'meaningful' role in Afghanistan's peace process

"It could pressure the SEC into taking some sort of recourse," said Charles Elson, a University of Delaware professor and corporate governance specialist.

Tesla did not immediately respond on Friday to requests for comment. Gharrity's lawyers, Musk's lawyers in the SEC case, and the SEC did not immediately respond to similar requests.

The SEC settlement followed Musk's August 2018 tweet that he had "funding secured" to possibly take Tesla private in a $72 billion transaction. In reality, Musk was not close.

Musk and Tesla each paid $20 million in civil fines, and Tesla lawyers agreed to vet some of Musk's tweets in advance.

The settlement was later amended to clarify when pre-approvals were required, prompted by a unvetted tweet by Musk about Tesla's vehicle production forecast.

Last April, a San Francisco federal judge said Tesla and Musk must face a lawsuit claiming Musk's going-private tweet defrauded shareholders. That case remains pending.

The case is Gharrity v Musk et al, Delaware Chancery Court, No. 2021-0199.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tesla inc elon musk

Related Stories

business

Indian tycoon Adani beats Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos with biggest wealth surge

PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:32 PM IST
world news

Elon Musk makes a new record adds $25 billion in one day, closes gap with Bezos

UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:02 PM IST
world news

Elon Musk plans to create new city named Starbase at SpaceX's Texas launch site

PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:55 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP