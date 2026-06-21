Tesla car on autopilot mode crashes into house, kills elderly woman in US' Texas

A 76-year-old woman was killed when a Tesla car, which was allegedly using a self-driving feature, crashed into a house in Texas in the United States on Friday night, investigators said. The victim, identified as Martha Avila, was airlifted to a hospital, where doctors later declared her dead, according to the local sheriff's office.

A Tesla Model 3, which was allegedly using a self-driving feature, crashed into a home in the Katy area of Texas(REUTERS/Representational Image)

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Michael Butler, who was behind the wheel, was also injured in the crash. Investigators said there were no signs that he was intoxicated and added that he was assisting officers with the inquiry.

Meanwhile, Avila's family told local media that they are still struggling to come to terms with the tragedy and are trying to understand what caused the incident.

What happened?

A Tesla Model 3 crashed into a home in the Katy area of Texas, and was using "with an automated driving assistance system", the Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The incident took place on Rose Hollow Lane, close to Westgreen Boulevard and Highland Knolls in western Harris County, local media reported.

The sheriff's office said Butler allegedly failed to remain within a single lane, veered off the road and crashed into the house.

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{{^usCountry}} "Butler's Tesla entered through the brick residence, at a high rate of speed, and struck M. Avila, who was inside the residence," the office said in a statement, ABC News reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Butler's Tesla entered through the brick residence, at a high rate of speed, and struck M. Avila, who was inside the residence," the office said in a statement, ABC News reported. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bryan Diaz, a neighbour, told ABC7 Eyewitness News that the Tesla seemed to be moving very fast before it failed to stop and slammed into the property. Woman airlifted to hospital, man taken by ambulance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bryan Diaz, a neighbour, told ABC7 Eyewitness News that the Tesla seemed to be moving very fast before it failed to stop and slammed into the property. Woman airlifted to hospital, man taken by ambulance {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Avila was in the front room of the house when the car smashed through the wall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Avila was in the front room of the house when the car smashed through the wall. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She was airlifted to the hospital but later died from her injuries, investigators said, adding that the Tesla driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance. ‘Her life was cut short,’ says woman's daughter {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She was airlifted to the hospital but later died from her injuries, investigators said, adding that the Tesla driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance. ‘Her life was cut short,’ says woman's daughter {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jennifer Barbour, Avila's daughter, told KENS 5 News that she was in the back garden when she heard a loud explosion-like sound. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jennifer Barbour, Avila's daughter, told KENS 5 News that she was in the back garden when she heard a loud explosion-like sound. {{/usCountry}}

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She immediately checked on her husband and three children, and after the dust and smoke cleared, she realised her mother had been struck.

"She was super healthy, she was 76, on no medication, nothing, had no health issues. She would have made it to 100 like my grandma. So I think her life was cut very short…She didn’t deserve to go that way,” she told the media outlet.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the case.

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