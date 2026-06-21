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Tesla car on autopilot mode crashes into house, kills elderly woman in US' Texas

The sheriff's office said the Tesla driver allegedly failed to remain within a single lane, veered off the road and crashed into the house.

Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 11:15 am IST
By HT News Desk
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A 76-year-old woman was killed when a Tesla car, which was allegedly using a self-driving feature, crashed into a house in Texas in the United States on Friday night, investigators said. The victim, identified as Martha Avila, was airlifted to a hospital, where doctors later declared her dead, according to the local sheriff's office.

A Tesla Model 3, which was allegedly using a self-driving feature, crashed into a home in the Katy area of Texas(REUTERS/Representational Image)

Michael Butler, who was behind the wheel, was also injured in the crash. Investigators said there were no signs that he was intoxicated and added that he was assisting officers with the inquiry.

Meanwhile, Avila's family told local media that they are still struggling to come to terms with the tragedy and are trying to understand what caused the incident.

What happened?

A Tesla Model 3 crashed into a home in the Katy area of Texas, and was using "with an automated driving assistance system", the Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The incident took place on Rose Hollow Lane, close to Westgreen Boulevard and Highland Knolls in western Harris County, local media reported.

The sheriff's office said Butler allegedly failed to remain within a single lane, veered off the road and crashed into the house.

She immediately checked on her husband and three children, and after the dust and smoke cleared, she realised her mother had been struck.

"She was super healthy, she was 76, on no medication, nothing, had no health issues. She would have made it to 100 like my grandma. So I think her life was cut very short…She didn’t deserve to go that way,” she told the media outlet.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the case.

 
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HT News Desk

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