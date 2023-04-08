Texas suspends abortion pill access. US President Biden's sharp reaction follows

US President Joe Biden on Friday called a federal judge's decision to suspend approval of an abortion pill as an "unprecedented step in taking away basic freedoms from women."

US President Joe Biden.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"My administration will fight this ruling," Biden said in a statement issued by the White House.

The ruling, if it were to stand, makes every regulated drug vulnerable to "these kinds of political, ideological attacks," Biden said.