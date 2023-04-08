Texas suspends abortion pill access. US President Biden's sharp reaction follows
AFP | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
A federal judge in Texas on Friday suspended the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone, one of the two drugs commonly used to end a pregnancy
US President Joe Biden on Friday called a federal judge's decision to suspend approval of an abortion pill as an "unprecedented step in taking away basic freedoms from women."
"My administration will fight this ruling," Biden said in a statement issued by the White House.
The ruling, if it were to stand, makes every regulated drug vulnerable to "these kinds of political, ideological attacks," Biden said.
