In the wake of big tech platforms banning Donald Trump, his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. has joined encrypted messaging app Telegram. In a tweet on Saturday morning, Trump Jr announce that he has joined Telegram.

"Big Tech Censorship is getting worse and if these Tyrants banned my father, the President of the United States, who won’t they ban?". "We need a place that I can connect to you guys that respects Free Speech. That’s why I joined Telegram." tweeted Don Jr.

He also shared a video of himself on Telegram, where he proclaimed his intentions of leaving the “big three” social media platforms in the future. His channel has already raked in a total of 723K members

“I’ll still use them, but for all I know, I will wake up tomorrow and be done. Literally, gone off those platforms," he said. “I could have spent months, years, weeks, hours every day coming up with content building up a base and they can pull it like that,” he added.

Don Jr’s Telegram bio designates him as the executive vice president of his father’s company, a father, and an outdoorsman.

“EVP of Development & Acquisitions The Trump Organization, Father, Outdoorsman, In a past life Boardroom Advisor on The Apprentice. Son of Former President of the United States," reads his bio.

The Trump scion had also started his own website at the beginning of January citing restrictions and censoring of free speech as the reason.

“Free Speech Is Under Attack! Censorship is happening like NEVER before! Don’t let them silence us. Sign up at http://DONJR.COM to stay connected! If I get thrown off my social platforms I’ll let you know my thoughts and where I end up," he had earlier tweeted.

He continues to regularly use Twitter, a platform which has banned his father, and has been vigorously tweeting.