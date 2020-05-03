e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / The burden of coronavirus: How does Covid-19 mortality rate differ across countries

The burden of coronavirus: How does Covid-19 mortality rate differ across countries

According to data, the list of countries with highest Covid-19 fatality ratios - most deaths proportionally to their Covid-19 cases or population - has Belgium on top with 15% Covid-19 death rate.

world Updated: May 03, 2020 11:38 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Covid-19 fatality ratio is most deaths proportionally to their Covid-19 cases or population.
Covid-19 fatality ratio is most deaths proportionally to their Covid-19 cases or population. (AP)
         

With over a million Covid-19 patients and more than 60,000 deaths, the United States continues to bear the brunt of the coronavirus outbreak. Europe is the worst-hit continent accounting for more than 1 million cases. An analysis of the Covid-19 mortality rate among European nations suggests that Germany has considerably low numbers Covid-19 fatalities as compared to other countries in the continent like France, Italy, the UK, and Spain.

While the UK, Spain, Italy and France have reported more than 25,000 coronavirus fatalities, for Germany the figure rounds up at over 6000 deaths.

According to the latest data, Spain has reported 216,582 Covid-19 cases, Italy is at 209,328, followed by the United Kingdom (183,500), France (168,518) and Germany with 164,967 coronavirus cases.

Johns Hopkins University suggests Covid-19 countries across the globe have reported very different coronavirus “case fatality ratios”. It is the number of deaths divided by the number of confirmed cases.

Also read: What is Remdesivir? How can it help in Covid-19 treatment

The University states that the number of fatalities can differ across regions owing to the following factors:

- Differences in the number of people tested: With more testing, more people with milder cases are identified. This lowers the case-fatality ratio.

- Demographics: For example, mortality tends to be higher in older populations.

- Characteristics of the healthcare system: For example, mortality may rise as hospitals become overwhelmed and have fewer resources, among other factors.

Going by ‘case fatality ratios’, the university data suggest the US to have 5.9% Covid-19 fatality ratio (over 65,000 deaths on more than one million cases) while Germany stands at 4.1%. India is projected to have over 3% Covid-19 mortality ratio with more than 1300 deaths of total 39,980 Covid-19 cases.

Johns Hopkins ‘case fatality ratios’ exhibits the ‘burden’ of Covid-19 across various countries. “Countries at the top of the figure have the most deaths proportionally to their Covid-19 cases or population, not necessarily the most deaths overall,” it says.

According to the data, the list of countries with highest Covid-19 fatality ratios - most deaths proportionally to their Covid-19 cases or population - has Belgium on top with 15% Covid-19 death rate. The country has around 50,000 coronavirus patients and nearly 8,000 fatalities.

The United Kingdom comes second with over 15% fatality ratio followed by France (14.7%), Italy (13.6%) and the Netherlands (12.3%)

(Inputs from Johns Hopkins University)

tags
top news
Decorated colonel among 5 killed in J-K’s Handwara; 2 terrorists shot down
Decorated colonel among 5 killed in J-K’s Handwara; 2 terrorists shot down
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
From flypasts to bands: Armed forces pay gratitude to Covid-19 warriors
From flypasts to bands: Armed forces pay gratitude to Covid-19 warriors
‘Will never forget’: Rajnath condoles death of army men in Handwara
‘Will never forget’: Rajnath condoles death of army men in Handwara
It was a nightmare, just unreal: Rohit names 4 best pacers of the world
It was a nightmare, just unreal: Rohit names 4 best pacers of the world
Thought of committing suicide 3 times: India pacer Shami
Thought of committing suicide 3 times: India pacer Shami
Database containing results of Jio’s Covid-19 checker tool exposed online
Database containing results of Jio’s Covid-19 checker tool exposed online
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news