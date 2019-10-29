e-paper
The end of Baghdadi’s terror

Donald Trump said the elusive leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, had been killed in a daring raid by US special forces in northwest Syria.

world Updated: Oct 29, 2019 00:24 IST

Washington
Donald Trump said the elusive leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, had been killed in a daring raid
Donald Trump said the elusive leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, had been killed in a daring raid(AP)
         

US President Donald Trump said the elusive leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, had been killed in a daring raid by US special forces in northwest Syria.

WHAT HAPPENED

8 US military helicopters take off from Iraq’s al-Asad air base towards Barisha in Syria’s Idlib province

They approach a compound on the town’s outskirts where they believe Baghdadi is hiding

US forces enter by blasting through a wall and clear the compound with people either surrendering or being shot

Baghdadi runs into a tunnel with his three children. US forces call on him to surrender, but he refuses

Caught in a dead end, Baghdadi ignites his suicide vest, killing himself and his children

Soldiers conduct a DNA test onsite and confirm his identify, recover documents and leave in two hours

WHERE WAS HE HIDING?

Baghdadi was hiding in a compound on the outskirts of the village of Barisha, in Syria’s Idlib province, bordering Turkey

“(Baghdadi) reached the end of the tunnel as our dogs chased him down. He ignited his vest, killing himself and his three children… He died whimpering and crying and screaming… He was a sick and depraved man and now he’s gone,” said Donald Trump, US President.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 00:24 IST

