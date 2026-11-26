In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, members of the Politburo Standing Committee from left, Li Xi, Cai Qi, Zhao Leji, Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Wang Huning and Ding Xuexiang raise their hands as they attend the fifth plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held in Beijing, on Oct. 29 (AP)

THE GALA in Xiong’an was meant to be an extravagant affair. The host, CreditEase, a rare Chinese wealth manager with a stellar reputation, was turning 20. Its founder, Tang Ning, wanted to show his appreciation for the Communist Party, whose boss, Xi Jinping, handpicked Xiong’an as a big city-building project. The date was set for late May. Then the event was abruptly cancelled. CreditEase collapsed soon after. In October Mr Tang, his wife and many of his employees were detained.

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THE GALA in Xiong’an was meant to be an extravagant affair. The host, CreditEase, a rare Chinese wealth manager with a stellar reputation, was turning 20. Its founder, Tang Ning, wanted to show his appreciation for the Communist Party, whose boss, Xi Jinping, handpicked Xiong’an as a big city-building project. The date was set for late May. Then the event was abruptly cancelled. CreditEase collapsed soon after. In October Mr Tang, his wife and many of his employees were detained. Earlier this month his firm’s 11-year-old New York-listed unit said it faced delisting.

PREMIUM In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, members of the Politburo Standing Committee from left, Li Xi, Cai Qi, Zhao Leji, Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Wang Huning and Ding Xuexiang raise their hands as they attend the fifth plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held in Beijing, on Oct. 29 (AP) more less

The fiasco has shaken China’s investment industry. CreditEase was as trusted as such firms get in Chinese finance. It now owes some 100,000 clients $4.4bn in principal. Its troubles add to a long list of implosions causing financial insecurity for millions of Chinese.

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Founded in 2006, CreditEase was a pioneer of peer-to-peer (P2P) lending. It connected wealthy folk with cash to spare to others in need of it and willing to pay high interest rates, circumventing clunky state banks and helping discover true market prices for credit. Mr Tang spawned thousands of imitators. Many lent to risky borrowers eschewed by banks. Some absconded with investors’ cash. In 2016 the state began tightening previously lax rules, and by 2020 most forms of P2P were banned. The majority of providers either collapsed or were wound down. Many bosses were detained.

Mr Tang found a way to keep CreditEase going. The firm lent money to borrowers and then passed bundles of loans to intermediaries, which in turn packaged them into fixed-income products listed on provincial or municipal asset exchanges. These products’ guaranteed yield of 8% over one to three years made them popular with investors, whose money made its way back to CreditEase. The firm then used the proceeds to make more loans. Passing through a public exchange legitimised the process. Mr Tang’s links to officials in Beijing probably helped, too, says an insider.

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Problems arose because CreditEase paid some of the interest to existing investors using fresh principal from new ones. In 2025 new disclosure rules required firms like it to give investors more details about where their capital was going. Many began to steer clear. The flow of new capital began to dry up. To honour promises to clients, CreditEase had to call in loans early or sell them in the wholesale market, just as prices of such assets were deterioratingbecause of rising delinquencies.

Short of cash, on May 22nd CreditEase had to halt redemptions. Days later hundreds of investors showed up at its Beijing offices to demand repayment, according to someone who witnessed the kerfuffle. In a last-ditch effort to repay at least some of what it owed, the firm sought to sell off assets in bulk. When few buyers came forward, Mr Tang devised a plan to pay back 30% of investors’ principal. This offer appears to have been rejected. On October 11th CreditEase issued an apology and admitted it faced insolvency. The next day local police launched an investigation.

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Chinese officials may be pleased with the outcome. The downfall of CreditEase is the culmination of a relatively orderly, decade-long process of choking off liquidity in P2P lending. Rather than dropping one giant ordnance on the financial system, the authorities sparked hundreds of “landmine explosions”, as such small shocks are known in local parlance. This has taken pressure off police and courts, and removed a risk to financial stability.

At the same time, though, officialdom has focused on punishing P2P lenders rather than helping investors recoup their money. Millions of moderately wealthy Chinese have lost large sums, often life savings. As of last year perhaps $110bn in P2P losses remained unresolved. In another case, involving a P2P boss detained in 2019, a long-delayed verdict must be reached by November 28th (unless a high court grants an extension). Only then can the local government begin to work on returning cash to investors. It may be years before CreditEase’s see any of theirs.

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