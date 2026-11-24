Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com , Josh Dawsey at Joshua.Dawsey@WSJ.com , C. Ryan Barber at ryan.barber@wsj.com and Robbie Whelan at robbie.whelan@wsj.com

Earlier Monday, Trump had posted an AI-generated image referencing the 2024 assassination attempt against him at a rally in Butler, Pa. Instead of Trump being surrounded by Secret Service agents with blood spattered on his face, the photo showed Huang with an Nvidia flag behind him and clutching a red bra.

Trump said he wasn’t worried about concerns from Republican lawmakers that reinstating Huang jeopardizes national security. “I think they’ll see the result is so positive because the public has spoken today,” Trump said, referring to the stock market.

“The legal and reputational risk of hiring a CEO who may very well be convicted in the United States or other nations of violating espionage and export control laws is now [borne] by the board of Nvidia, but the national security risk is passed along to the United States military and its citizens,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer (R., N.D.).

Lawmakers were less joyful , reiterating that they want answers about the company’s chip export practices. Huang is scheduled to appear before House committees next week. During the same period, Nvidia is slated to host a conference showcasing its technology for developers, customers and others in Washington.

Shortly afterward, the Nvidia CEO was back at the company’s offices being applauded by employees.

“If we didn’t do this, I could see China coming in and saying to Jensen, ‘Hey, how would you like to come to China?’”

Trump told CNBC that China’s leader, Xi Jinping, had been complimentary of Jensen Huang during the U.S. president’s recent trip to the country. The effort to reinstate Huang atop Nvidia, Trump said, was imperative to keep the U.S. ahead of China in the global AI race.

On Monday morning, the company published its announcement that Huang was returning. Trump praised the move on social media, then applauded the change in a lengthy CNBC interview.

By Sunday night, Trump got the answer he wanted: The board would reinstate Huang.

The board agreed that Huang had broken the company’s code of conduct both with his relationships and a lack of candor about them, a person familiar with the matter said. But it had also conducted a search for internal and external candidates that turned up few executives able and willing to do the job.

The board found itself with what it saw as two suboptimal choices: Keeping Huang out or letting him back in. Both came with potential consequences.

Vance also spoke with Huang as part of his efforts to resolve the situation, believing that the relationship he and Trump have with the executive is the best leverage they have to control the chip industry. Huang has helped shape the administration’s AI and chip-export strategy . Nvidia makes its own models while supplying other top model developers with chips.

China’s Ministry of State Security has been overhauled to identify, approach and leverage potential sources like Alice Huang. Alice Huang was in touch with MSS during the affair, according to people with knowledge of U.S. intelligence on the matter. But the intelligence was inconclusive as to whether she had been actively tasked with collecting intelligence on Jensen Huang.

Trump and Vance held discussions with Blanche to learn more about the national-security concerns, officials said. Trump said in the Journal interview that he also spoke to Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton.

Over the weekend, Bessent, who had previously said Nvidia should look outside the company for its next leader, appeared to walk back his comment. He told CBS News that Huang himself was now outside the firm, and indicated the company should investigate others to see who knew about risky chip export practices, a sign to some observers that efforts to bring back Huang were picking up speed.

After the market rout accelerated at the end of last week, the administration sprang into action. Trump told advisers that he wasn’t concerned about the affair, and that Huang needed to come back for the markets to turn around, a person who heard his comments said. Publicly, he said Huang should be given a second chance.

Arm’s management and board, which includes billionaire Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son of SoftBank, began outreach to Haas the moment his name was mentioned publicly to counter Nvidia’s interest and make sure he was happy in his current position, some of the people said.

He had known Jones, the Nvidia board chair, for more than two decades, having served as an executive at Tensilica, a firm Jones co-founded in 1997. Haas’s discussions with Heidrick progressed, and board members called tech executives to ask their opinions of Haas, who worked at Nvidia for about a decade, and others, people familiar with the matter said.

The board was looking for other CEO candidates and had hired the executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to lead the search. Rene Haas, the CEO of Arm Holdings, which Huang tried to acquire years ago before running into regulatory roadblocks, was seen as a front-runner.

After Trump watched Kress on television the following day, the president concluded Nvidia needed its best salesman back. “I thought she was very good, but she’s not a chip person,” Trump later said during an interview with CNBC.

Nvidia shares continued dropping before the company’s Nov. 17 earnings report. The results landed minutes after a Journal report that the Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating the company .

Huang allies who are close with the president, including Musk and White House AI adviser David Sacks, said he had been ousted prematurely. Huang was never given a defensive briefing by U.S. intelligence, commonly used to tell citizens they could be targets of foreign intelligence operations, a point his supporters repeatedly referenced. A letter calling for his reinstatement garnered more than 200,000 signatures, and employees warned of “irreplaceable talent loss” if Huang didn’t return.

Bessent had been among the officials most concerned by reports that billions of dollars of chips were making their way to China or being accessed by Chinese companies while located in other countries such as Malaysia and Thailand, people familiar with the matter said. He helped push forward a rule cracking down on China’s AI industry early last week.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was publicly critical of Commerce, saying that other agencies wanted to add Megaspeed to a trade blacklist but that Commerce blocked the move.

Many turned their ire on the Commerce Department, which oversees export controls and had stalled actions that would hurt China over the past two years during trade talks. Secretary Howard Lutnick has a close relationship with Trump.

Lawmakers and administration officials fretted over concerns that Nvidia chips were being smuggled directly to China in violation of export control rules. The illicit shipments could help Chinese tech giants like Alibaba and Tencent develop better AI tools that aid the Chinese military, analysts in the industry say.

On Nov. 12, Huang resigned following reports of another affair, this one with an executive at Nvidia. Trump suggested Cook could replace Huang on social media, saying “A Legend replaces a Legend!” Kress, the company’s chief financial officer, was named interim CEO.

Trump was briefed at least twice about Alice Huang’s connections to Chinese intelligence. In May, he let the Nvidia CEO join his trip to China after Rubio told him about the intelligence community’s concerns. The president didn’t think the findings warranted action, people familiar with the matter said.

After Nvidia’s board opened an investigation into Jensen Huang’s conduct and potential national-security issues on Nov. 8, Trump stood by him . He said the Nvidia CEO who had lobbied him for licenses to ship older chips directly to China didn’t know that Alice Huang was suspected of being a spy, and that he was an amazing guy who had helped keep the U.S. ahead in the tech race.

Megaspeed has said it is a compliant company and that it hired outside counsel to investigate the allegations. Super Micro has said it is cooperating with authorities and that it put accused employees on leave. Efforts to reach Alice Huang have been unsuccessful.

Nvidia’s board is sharing information with prosecutors as a committee of independent directors conducts an internal investigation into whether the CEO shared corporate or national security information during his romantic relationship with Alice Huang.

The Commerce Department Monday added Megaspeed and several other firms to the trade blacklist, barring U.S. companies from selling them chips and other technology.

Nvidia has cooperated for months with the Justice Department investigations into Megaspeed International and Super Micro, a maker of data center servers that has been linked to chip smuggling allegations in the past, the people with direct knowledge said. A former Megaspeed executive, Alice Huang, is suspected of having worked with Chinese intelligence during an affair with Jensen Huang.

“It is absurd that Trump intervened before any of the litany of investigations got fully under way,” said Gregory Allen, chief executive of Decision Tree Research, a research firm focused on chips and geopolitics .

Many national-security questions remain unanswered. The Justice Department is leading two probes of Nvidia customers about suspected chip smuggling, while Nvidia’s board investigation continues. Lawmakers are scheduled to hear from Huang next week and have also called for their own investigations.

The two-week roller coaster—from the Nvidia board’s investigation into Huang to his resignation and subsequent reinstatement—marked an extraordinary comeback for one of the world’s most powerful tech leaders. And it signaled that Trump is uncowed in his aggressive and unconventional approach to governance, just weeks after a midterm election that delivered widespread Republican losses driven in part by his unpopularity and voter concerns about AI.

Trump said he liked getting involved in companies, pointing to the government buying a 10% stake in Intel . “If I can help a company that’s got some problems, I do it,” he said.

Trump said he called Huang to congratulate him on being reinstated. During the conversation, he said Huang told him about all kinds of new chips he wanted to invent. “There’s really nobody like him,” the president said.

The president said he talked to the board “in numerous ways” and “through representatives.”

He said he was told the government hadn’t found Huang had done anything illegal, only that “he made some indiscretions having to do with other things.” Trump said once he heard there was no illegal activity on Huang’s part, “I began a push.”

In the Monday interview with the Journal, Trump said he wanted to call Nvidia’s board a week and a half ago. “I’m not sure I would have been as successful,” he said. “The climate became more and more right as the company stock began to tumble.”

Nvidia said Jones will remain as board chair and interim CEO Colette Kress will continue as chief financial officer. Last week, both said the company wasn’t considering bringing Huang back, and Kress had said the company was taking “a strong look” at the types of companies it would help finance, raising concerns about Nvidia’s role as the industry’s central bank.

He added, “Thank you all for this second chance. I’m going to be a better CEO the second time around.”

“I’m terribly sorry for putting all of you through all of this,” Huang said, according to a video seen by the Journal. “I’ve made some very terrible mistakes and I’m going to work on coming back.”

Huang returned to Nvidia’s office on Monday to cheers and shouts of “we love you, Jensen!” from employees, who lined the stairs and balconies of the office to welcome him. Huang, who was wearing a blue zip-up jacket, joked that it was his first day of work and that he didn’t have a computer before becoming more serious and thanking his staff.

When Harvey Jones, chair of the Nvidia board, emailed employees about the news Monday, hearts, thumbs-up, shock, laughing and celebration emojis poured in on Microsoft Outlook.

After conversations with Huang about the importance of candor and honesty, the board ultimately decided that having him return was the best path, the people said.

Huang disclosed to the board additional affairs beyond the two that had been widely reported, but he was contrite about his behavior, people with knowledge of the discussion said.

On Sunday afternoon, the board met for a marathon session and spent hours talking to Huang, people familiar with the matter said.

Jensen Huang returning to Nvidia headquarters after being reinstated as CEO of the company on Monday. — Zhengzhong Tu via Storyful

A former venture capitalist, Vance recognized Huang’s role as a U.S. champion of open-weight AI models that are cheaper and easier to customize, some of the officials said. That critical role in the race against China’s tech sector made Trump and Vance think that reinstating Huang was a priority, the officials said.

Shortly after Huang resigned, the president had suggested Nvidia hire former Apple CEO Tim Cook, but became more convinced Huang was the best candidate to lead the chip designer after seeing the market’s response and hearing from other executives such as Elon Musk, who helped lead Silicon Valley’s support of Huang.

Nvidia shares quickly recovered much of their roughly 30% decline since Huang’s resignation earlier this month, a slide that had dragged down the broader market and fueled fears of a far-reaching contagion. By the close, Nvidia had held its rebound and helped power a rise of 4.7% in the S&P 500.

But on Monday morning—before the market’s opening bell—Nvidia stunned Wall Street and Washington by announcing that the comeback that many in the nation’s capital and Silicon Valley had dismissed as a pipe dream was complete .

Trump and his team were up against significant crosscurrents. Huang was widely considered to be a political, legal and business liability. Nvidia’s board of directors had unanimously accepted his resignation and told investors that he wouldn’t return.

The behind-the-scenes lobbying was an unprecedented campaign by a U.S. president to bend a company board to his will.

“The response from the market has been very positive,” Trump said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal Monday evening. “That really shows the decision was right.” Nvidia stock notched the largest one-day market cap gain on record for a U.S. company.

What followed was a frantic 48 hours in which the president, the vice president and other top administration officials relayed Blanche’s assurances to board members as they rushed to rescue a leader Trump hadn’t even heard of when he began his second term.

Underpinning Blanche’s assessment was Nvidia’s months of cooperation during Huang’s leadership with Justice Department investigations into suspected smuggling of powerful artificial intelligence chips by two of the company’s customers into China, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

It was an extraordinary effort to clear the name of a man who had been tainted by intelligence reports that were circulated at the highest levels of government.

Yes. The Justice Department is investigating Nvidia customers over suspected chip smuggling, and Nvidia’s board is conducting an internal investigation into Huang’s conduct and whether he shared corporate or national-security information. Lawmakers have also called for investigations.

After accepting Huang’s resignation, the board held lengthy discussions with him and considered his candour and leadership, as well as the limited pool of suitable CEO candidates. It ultimately voted unanimously to reinstate him.

Trump and other officials viewed Huang as important to Nvidia, the U.S. AI industry and the race with China. They also believed his return could help restore confidence after Nvidia shares and the broader market fell.

President Trump told associates there was only one solution: getting Huang, a friend and ally , his job back.

Jensen Huang, the longtime CEO of chipmaking giant Nvidia, had been ousted following revelations of two affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset. Investors were hitting sell on the entire AI trade.

President Trump told associates there was only one solution: getting Huang, a friend and ally, his job back.

WASHINGTON—The artificial-intelligence boom that had powered the U.S. stock market and economy for months was coming undone .

WASHINGTON—The artificial-intelligence boom that had powered the U.S. stock market and economy for months was coming undone.

PREMIUM President Trump told associates there was only one solution: getting Huang, a friend and ally, his job back. more less

Jensen Huang, the longtime CEO of chipmaking giant Nvidia, had been ousted following revelations of two affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset. Investors were hitting sell on the entire AI trade.

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President Trump told associates there was only one solution: getting Huang, a friend and ally, his job back.

Deep Dive Why did Trump push Nvidia to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO? Trump and other officials viewed Huang as important to Nvidia, the U.S. AI industry and the race with China. They also believed his return could help restore confidence after Nvidia shares and the broader market fell. How did Nvidia’s board decide to bring Jensen Huang back? After accepting Huang’s resignation, the board held lengthy discussions with him and considered his candour and leadership, as well as the limited pool of suitable CEO candidates. It ultimately voted unanimously to reinstate him. Are investigations into Nvidia and Jensen Huang still ongoing? Yes. The Justice Department is investigating Nvidia customers over suspected chip smuggling, and Nvidia’s board is conducting an internal investigation into Huang’s conduct and whether he shared corporate or national-security information. Lawmakers have also called for investigations.

Over the weekend, Attorney General Todd Blanche presented an opening. The nation’s top law enforcement officer informed Trump and Vice President JD Vance on Saturday that Huang wasn’t the target or the subject of any Justice Department investigation, adding that the department had no evidence to suggest that he had broken laws or was a national security risk, according to U.S. officials.

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It was an extraordinary effort to clear the name of a man who had been tainted by intelligence reports that were circulated at the highest levels of government.

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Underpinning Blanche’s assessment was Nvidia’s months of cooperation during Huang’s leadership with Justice Department investigations into suspected smuggling of powerful artificial intelligence chips by two of the company’s customers into China, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

What followed was a frantic 48 hours in which the president, the vice president and other top administration officials relayed Blanche’s assurances to board members as they rushed to rescue a leader Trump hadn’t even heard of when he began his second term.

“The response from the market has been very positive,” Trump said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal Monday evening. “That really shows the decision was right.” Nvidia stock notched the largest one-day market cap gain on record for a U.S. company.

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The behind-the-scenes lobbying was an unprecedented campaign by a U.S. president to bend a company board to his will.

Trump and his team were up against significant crosscurrents. Huang was widely considered to be a political, legal and business liability. Nvidia’s board of directors had unanimously accepted his resignation and told investors that he wouldn’t return.

But on Monday morning—before the market’s opening bell—Nvidia stunned Wall Street and Washington by announcing that the comeback that many in the nation’s capital and Silicon Valley had dismissed as a pipe dream was complete.

Nvidia shares quickly recovered much of their roughly 30% decline since Huang’s resignation earlier this month, a slide that had dragged down the broader market and fueled fears of a far-reaching contagion. By the close, Nvidia had held its rebound and helped power a rise of 4.7% in the S&P 500.

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Shortly after Huang resigned, the president had suggested Nvidia hire former Apple CEO Tim Cook, but became more convinced Huang was the best candidate to lead the chip designer after seeing the market’s response and hearing from other executives such as Elon Musk, who helped lead Silicon Valley’s support of Huang.

A former venture capitalist, Vance recognized Huang’s role as a U.S. champion of open-weight AI models that are cheaper and easier to customize, some of the officials said. That critical role in the race against China’s tech sector made Trump and Vance think that reinstating Huang was a priority, the officials said.

Jensen Huang returning to Nvidia headquarters after being reinstated as CEO of the company on Monday. — Zhengzhong Tu via Storyful

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On Sunday afternoon, the board met for a marathon session and spent hours talking to Huang, people familiar with the matter said.

Huang disclosed to the board additional affairs beyond the two that had been widely reported, but he was contrite about his behavior, people with knowledge of the discussion said.

After conversations with Huang about the importance of candor and honesty, the board ultimately decided that having him return was the best path, the people said.

When Harvey Jones, chair of the Nvidia board, emailed employees about the news Monday, hearts, thumbs-up, shock, laughing and celebration emojis poured in on Microsoft Outlook.

Huang returned to Nvidia’s office on Monday to cheers and shouts of “we love you, Jensen!” from employees, who lined the stairs and balconies of the office to welcome him. Huang, who was wearing a blue zip-up jacket, joked that it was his first day of work and that he didn’t have a computer before becoming more serious and thanking his staff.

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“I’m terribly sorry for putting all of you through all of this,” Huang said, according to a video seen by the Journal. “I’ve made some very terrible mistakes and I’m going to work on coming back.”

He added, “Thank you all for this second chance. I’m going to be a better CEO the second time around.”

Nvidia said Jones will remain as board chair and interim CEO Colette Kress will continue as chief financial officer. Last week, both said the company wasn’t considering bringing Huang back, and Kress had said the company was taking “a strong look” at the types of companies it would help finance, raising concerns about Nvidia’s role as the industry’s central bank.

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The company said its board voted unanimously to reinstate Huang.

In the Monday interview with the Journal, Trump said he wanted to call Nvidia’s board a week and a half ago. “I’m not sure I would have been as successful,” he said. “The climate became more and more right as the company stock began to tumble.”

He said he was told the government hadn’t found Huang had done anything illegal, only that “he made some indiscretions having to do with other things.” Trump said once he heard there was no illegal activity on Huang’s part, “I began a push.”

The president said he talked to the board “in numerous ways” and “through representatives.”

Trump said he called Huang to congratulate him on being reinstated. During the conversation, he said Huang told him about all kinds of new chips he wanted to invent. “There’s really nobody like him,” the president said.

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Trump said he liked getting involved in companies, pointing to the government buying a 10% stake in Intel. “If I can help a company that’s got some problems, I do it,” he said.

Probes continue

The two-week roller coaster—from the Nvidia board’s investigation into Huang to his resignation and subsequent reinstatement—marked an extraordinary comeback for one of the world’s most powerful tech leaders. And it signaled that Trump is uncowed in his aggressive and unconventional approach to governance, just weeks after a midterm election that delivered widespread Republican losses driven in part by his unpopularity and voter concerns about AI.

Many national-security questions remain unanswered. The Justice Department is leading two probes of Nvidia customers about suspected chip smuggling, while Nvidia’s board investigation continues. Lawmakers are scheduled to hear from Huang next week and have also called for their own investigations.

“It is absurd that Trump intervened before any of the litany of investigations got fully under way,” said Gregory Allen, chief executive of Decision Tree Research, a research firm focused on chips and geopolitics.

Nvidia has cooperated for months with the Justice Department investigations into Megaspeed International and Super Micro, a maker of data center servers that has been linked to chip smuggling allegations in the past, the people with direct knowledge said. A former Megaspeed executive, Alice Huang, is suspected of having worked with Chinese intelligence during an affair with Jensen Huang.

The Commerce Department Monday added Megaspeed and several other firms to the trade blacklist, barring U.S. companies from selling them chips and other technology.

Nvidia’s board is sharing information with prosecutors as a committee of independent directors conducts an internal investigation into whether the CEO shared corporate or national security information during his romantic relationship with Alice Huang.

Jensen Huang with Alice Huang on June 2, 2024, at a conference in Taipei.

Megaspeed has said it is a compliant company and that it hired outside counsel to investigate the allegations. Super Micro has said it is cooperating with authorities and that it put accused employees on leave. Efforts to reach Alice Huang have been unsuccessful.

After Nvidia’s board opened an investigation into Jensen Huang’s conduct and potential national-security issues on Nov. 8, Trump stood by him. He said the Nvidia CEO who had lobbied him for licenses to ship older chips directly to China didn’t know that Alice Huang was suspected of being a spy, and that he was an amazing guy who had helped keep the U.S. ahead in the tech race.

Trump was briefed at least twice about Alice Huang’s connections to Chinese intelligence. In May, he let the Nvidia CEO join his trip to China after Rubio told him about the intelligence community’s concerns. The president didn’t think the findings warranted action, people familiar with the matter said.

On Nov. 12, Huang resigned following reports of another affair, this one with an executive at Nvidia. Trump suggested Cook could replace Huang on social media, saying “A Legend replaces a Legend!” Kress, the company’s chief financial officer, was named interim CEO.

Lawmakers and administration officials fretted over concerns that Nvidia chips were being smuggled directly to China in violation of export control rules. The illicit shipments could help Chinese tech giants like Alibaba and Tencent develop better AI tools that aid the Chinese military, analysts in the industry say.

Many turned their ire on the Commerce Department, which oversees export controls and had stalled actions that would hurt China over the past two years during trade talks. Secretary Howard Lutnick has a close relationship with Trump.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was publicly critical of Commerce, saying that other agencies wanted to add Megaspeed to a trade blacklist but that Commerce blocked the move.

Bessent had been among the officials most concerned by reports that billions of dollars of chips were making their way to China or being accessed by Chinese companies while located in other countries such as Malaysia and Thailand, people familiar with the matter said. He helped push forward a rule cracking down on China’s AI industry early last week.

‘Not a chip person’

Huang allies who are close with the president, including Musk and White House AI adviser David Sacks, said he had been ousted prematurely. Huang was never given a defensive briefing by U.S. intelligence, commonly used to tell citizens they could be targets of foreign intelligence operations, a point his supporters repeatedly referenced. A letter calling for his reinstatement garnered more than 200,000 signatures, and employees warned of “irreplaceable talent loss” if Huang didn’t return.

Nvidia shares continued dropping before the company’s Nov. 17 earnings report. The results landed minutes after a Journal report that the Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating the company.

Even though Nvidia reported faster-than-expected sales growth, the stock kept sliding.

Interim CEO Colette Kress spoke on CNBC last week.

After Trump watched Kress on television the following day, the president concluded Nvidia needed its best salesman back. “I thought she was very good, but she’s not a chip person,” Trump later said during an interview with CNBC.

The board was looking for other CEO candidates and had hired the executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to lead the search. Rene Haas, the CEO of Arm Holdings, which Huang tried to acquire years ago before running into regulatory roadblocks, was seen as a front-runner.

He had known Jones, the Nvidia board chair, for more than two decades, having served as an executive at Tensilica, a firm Jones co-founded in 1997. Haas’s discussions with Heidrick progressed, and board members called tech executives to ask their opinions of Haas, who worked at Nvidia for about a decade, and others, people familiar with the matter said.

Arm’s management and board, which includes billionaire Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son of SoftBank, began outreach to Haas the moment his name was mentioned publicly to counter Nvidia’s interest and make sure he was happy in his current position, some of the people said.

Market rout

After the market rout accelerated at the end of last week, the administration sprang into action. Trump told advisers that he wasn’t concerned about the affair, and that Huang needed to come back for the markets to turn around, a person who heard his comments said. Publicly, he said Huang should be given a second chance.

Over the weekend, Bessent, who had previously said Nvidia should look outside the company for its next leader, appeared to walk back his comment. He told CBS News that Huang himself was now outside the firm, and indicated the company should investigate others to see who knew about risky chip export practices, a sign to some observers that efforts to bring back Huang were picking up speed.

Trump and Vance held discussions with Blanche to learn more about the national-security concerns, officials said. Trump said in the Journal interview that he also spoke to Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton.

China’s Ministry of State Security has been overhauled to identify, approach and leverage potential sources like Alice Huang. Alice Huang was in touch with MSS during the affair, according to people with knowledge of U.S. intelligence on the matter. But the intelligence was inconclusive as to whether she had been actively tasked with collecting intelligence on Jensen Huang.

Vance also spoke with Huang as part of his efforts to resolve the situation, believing that the relationship he and Trump have with the executive is the best leverage they have to control the chip industry. Huang has helped shape the administration’s AI and chip-export strategy. Nvidia makes its own models while supplying other top model developers with chips.

The board found itself with what it saw as two suboptimal choices: Keeping Huang out or letting him back in. Both came with potential consequences.

The board agreed that Huang had broken the company’s code of conduct both with his relationships and a lack of candor about them, a person familiar with the matter said. But it had also conducted a search for internal and external candidates that turned up few executives able and willing to do the job.

By Sunday night, Trump got the answer he wanted: The board would reinstate Huang.

On Monday morning, the company published its announcement that Huang was returning. Trump praised the move on social media, then applauded the change in a lengthy CNBC interview.

Trump told CNBC that China’s leader, Xi Jinping, had been complimentary of Jensen Huang during the U.S. president’s recent trip to the country. The effort to reinstate Huang atop Nvidia, Trump said, was imperative to keep the U.S. ahead of China in the global AI race.

“If we didn’t do this, I could see China coming in and saying to Jensen, ‘Hey, how would you like to come to China?’”

Shortly afterward, the Nvidia CEO was back at the company’s offices being applauded by employees.

Lawmakers were less joyful, reiterating that they want answers about the company’s chip export practices. Huang is scheduled to appear before House committees next week. During the same period, Nvidia is slated to host a conference showcasing its technology for developers, customers and others in Washington.

“The legal and reputational risk of hiring a CEO who may very well be convicted in the United States or other nations of violating espionage and export control laws is now [borne] by the board of Nvidia, but the national security risk is passed along to the United States military and its citizens,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer (R., N.D.).

A meme of Jensen Huang shared on Trump’s Truth Social account on Monday.

Trump said he wasn’t worried about concerns from Republican lawmakers that reinstating Huang jeopardizes national security. “I think they’ll see the result is so positive because the public has spoken today,” Trump said, referring to the stock market.

Earlier Monday, Trump had posted an AI-generated image referencing the 2024 assassination attempt against him at a rally in Butler, Pa. Instead of Trump being surrounded by Secret Service agents with blood spattered on his face, the photo showed Huang with an Nvidia flag behind him and clutching a red bra.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com, Josh Dawsey at Joshua.Dawsey@WSJ.com, C. Ryan Barber at ryan.barber@wsj.com and Robbie Whelan at robbie.whelan@wsj.com