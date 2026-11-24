Jensen Huang returned to Nvidia Monday to literal cheers from his own employees and quips of satisfaction from the business leaders who supported him.

Huang resigned after two extramarital affairs—one with a subordinate and another with a customer, whom U.S. officials believed was working with Chinese intelligence.

Bill Ackman, chief executive of Pershing Square, wrote on X, “The wisdom of the crowd prevails.” Elon Musk added, “The mistake has been corrected.” Sam Altman, whose own ouster as OpenAI’s CEO three years ago ended in a return days later, posted an upbeat “Jensen!”

But there was another group of American executives, board members and

Deep Dive Why was Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO after resigning? Nvidia’s board reversed its decision amid employee support, a sharp market selloff and advocacy from President Trump and other business leaders. The board also saw few strong candidates willing and able to replace Huang. What does Huang’s return mean for corporate governance and executive accountability? Governance experts warned that treating a high-profile leader differently could weaken company policies and shape expectations for other boards. Others cautioned that the decision reflects circumstances specific to Nvidia and should not automatically be seen as a new norm. How can boards avoid becoming too dependent on one CEO? The article’s experts say boards should make succession planning a priority and avoid letting one executive become indispensable. They also stress that boards need to maintain independence and clearly explain the principles behind decisions about senior leaders.

Former Baxter International CEO Harry Kraemer Jr. said he quickly started fielding text messages and calls from former colleagues. Kraemer, who now teaches management at Northwestern University’s business school, said he kept coming back to one question: “What is the message that’s sent to every other CEO in the U.S.?”

Huang resigned after two extramarital affairs—one with a subordinate and another with a customer, whom U.S. officials believed was working with Chinese intelligence.

Admitted missteps and allegations of misconduct have toppled executives at public giants and flashy startups. Relationships with colleagues have cost McDonald’s Steve Easterbrook, BP’s Bernard Looney and Norfolk Southern’s Alan Shaw their jobs. The Astronomer CEO Andy Byron had to resign after he was caught on the Coldplay kiss-cam with another company executive.

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Silicon Valley has long had a tension between the rules intended to protect workers and an entrenched idea of a “brilliant, disruptive leader,” said Margaret O’Mara, a historian of the technology industry at the University of Washington. “If there’s a tone set at the top of tolerating certain actions, managerial behavior, that’s the culture of the company.”

Rather than slinking into the background, Huang pressed his case, she said, adding that his reinstatement may set a precedent for other boards.

On Monday, surrounded by Nvidia employees who chanted “Jen-sen,” “Jen-sen,” Huang said: “I’m going to be a better CEO the second time around.”

President Trump presented the National Medal of Science to Jensen Huang in October.

Central to Huang’s comeback is an air of irreplaceability, leadership experts said. He had dozens of direct reports, no obvious successor, a deep relationship with Trump and led a company that acted as the cornerstone of the global artificial-intelligence transition.

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His departure—and return—is a warning to boards to not let one executive become indispensable, these experts said.

The reinstatement makes a mockery of company policy, says Charles Elson, a former board member at Sunbeam Corp., AutoZone and others, and the founding director of the University of Delaware’s Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance. “You can’t have one person subject to the policy and someone else not—they’re all employees.”

This dynamic is an issue of sound management—or lack thereof, Elson says. Someone will always come along and say the genius needs to stay. But what happens if said genius dies or gets sick, or isn’t a genius any longer, he says: “It is really poor, in my view, business management.”

Nvidia didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

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Board leaders and corporate advisers are quick to note that leaders’ ability to hold on to their jobs reflects circumstances distinctive to each situation, and urged caution in extrapolating a new normal in governance from the Huang return.

Employees watch what companies reward, as well as what they tolerate and hold accountable, says Irina Wolpert, who leads the Americas FinTech practice at Egon Zehnder. “When a uniquely consequential leader is treated differently, the board has to be particularly clear about the principles behind that decision and how those principles connect to the culture it wants to sustain.”

The situation harks back to 2008 with “too big to fail” parallels, says Peter Gleason, chief executive of the National Association of Corporate Directors. Nvidia’s stock affects not only the U.S. stock market, but the global economy as well, he said.

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Even still, board directors need to maintain independence. Founder-led chief executives are rare in the world of public companies, Gleason says, but succession planning is one of the board’s top responsibilities, and not having a plan in place is itself a crisis.

“I think this is going to be a case study for years to come,” he says.

Write to Lindsay Ellis at lindsay.ellis@wsj.com and Allison Pohle at allison.pohle@wsj.com