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'The real deal': Trump awed by Versailles Palace as France's Macron hosts him for dinner after G7 summit

Emmanuel Macron and his wife greeted Donald Trump on the palace steps before the three posed for photographs. "It's beautiful," Trump said.

Published on: Jun 18, 2026 02:23 am IST
Reuters |
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French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte hosted U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday at the Palace of Versailles, once the opulent residence of Louis XIV, the Sun King, as part of efforts to improve transatlantic relations.

President Donald Trump, left, receives a tour of Chateau de Versailles from President of France Emmanuel Macron ahead of a dinner on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 in Versailles, France.(Anna Moneymaker/Pool Getty Image)

Macron and his wife greeted Trump on the steps of the palace, before the three posed for photographs. "It's beautiful," Trump said.

The U.S. president earlier said he had accepted Macron's invitation to have dinner at Versailles, near Paris, because he was "a fan of beautiful places."

"Versailles is not gold leaf. Versailles is the real deal," Trump said, speaking on Tuesday at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, close to Switzerland.

He repeated his delight over the invitation earlier on Wednesday, saying: "This evening I'm looking forward to a very special dinner with President Macron and his fabulous wife in the palace of Versailles. ... It's a beautiful palace, maybe the most beautiful of all."

Trump's relations with his European counterparts have been fraught over the past years, on issues ranging from tariffs to the Iran war and Ukraine. But both sides said the G7 summit had gone well, in particular with a joint statement agreed over Ukraine.

As Trump neared the palace, a sizable number of people lined up to watch his motorcade pass by. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Additional reporting by Elissa Darwish and Michel Rose; Writing by Ingrid Melander, editing by Deepa Babington)

 
united states france donald trump emmanuel macron
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