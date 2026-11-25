By Friday, Amit Kukreja had lost faith in Nvidia. It took him about 30 seconds on Monday to get it back.

Amit Kukreja sold his Nvidia shares when Jensen Huang resigned. He bought back half his original position on Monday.

An investor and content creator, Kukreja sold his Nvidia shares after concluding there was no way the chip-making giant could keep up its torrid pace without co-founder Jensen Huang at the helm. But on Monday, near the start of his daily markets livestream, the news broke: Huang was coming back.

In less than a minute, Kukreja had whipped out

Deep Dive Why did Nvidia shares surge after Jensen Huang was reinstated as CEO? Investors saw Huang’s return as reassuring because many viewed him as central to Nvidia’s success. The news helped drive a 31% gain in the stock on Monday. How did retail investors respond to Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia? Some investors who had sold Nvidia shares bought them back after the announcement, while others regretted not buying during the earlier dip. Retail traders had also continued buying Nvidia shares during the month. What concerns remain for Nvidia investors after the board reinstated Huang? Investors still face uncertainty around the board’s reversal, ongoing investigations into Huang’s conduct and Nvidia’s business practices, and scrutiny of the company’s governance. Nvidia shares also gave back some of Monday’s gains the following day.

“I’m back if Jensen’s back!”

The Nvidia board’s decision to reinstate Huang as chief executive of the world’s most valuable chip maker sent shock waves across Wall Street on Monday, propelling a historic 31% gain in the company’s stock and adding $2 trillion in market value to the Nasdaq composite. The news was welcomed by many investors as a salve from last week’s brutal selloff in artificial-intelligence stocks that erased all of the index’s gains for the year.

Monday’s rally highlighted Huang’s place in the constellation of star CEOs who have converted shareholders into a fan base that will ride out setbacks, disappointments and even steep losses in support of the charismatic boss. Their decisions to sell during Huang’s temporary exile show that loyalty didn’t extend to the company he left behind.

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Many were stunned at his return. Just six days ago, Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones said the company had no intention of bringing Huang back to the role, after the CEO resigned following extramarital affairs with an employee and a suspected Chinese spy. The traders that took the chairman at his word and sold were left scrambling to adjust their positions—and frustrated by company leaders that led them astray.

Some investors went so far as to bet against Nvidia in its founder’s absence. Short sellers made some $13.7 billion betting against the company’s stock in the last seven trading sessions, according to the data provider S3 Partners. Those traders saw nearly 90% of that sum evaporate after Monday’s surge.

For his part, Kukreja exercised put options on Friday to sell Nvidia shares at $150 each, above where the stock closed at the end of the week but below where they closed on Monday: at $165.05. He estimates the maneuvers lowered his total return on Nvidia to about 33%, down from 38%.

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“It’s more annoying that you look like an idiot,” said Kukreja, who said he prides himself on being a buy-and-hold investor. He lamented looking “paper-handed”—antithetical to the “diamond hands” position retail investors take when they remain loyal to a stock even as it falls.

“The board said there was no chance he would come back when obviously there was some chance,” he added. “[It’s] not easy for shareholders to hear that and then see the switch.”

Lauren Cassidy sold half of her Nvidia shares in the days following the news of Huang’s resignation. She had planned to liquidate the remaining stock over the next 90 days.

Lauren Cassidy bought back every Nvidia share she had sold as soon as the market opened on Monday.

“It was such a massive decision that was made with no time at all,” Cassidy, the chief investment officer at Founder ETFs, said of Huang’s ouster. “I think changes at the board of Nvidia are inevitable.”

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Nvidia didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Cassidy bought back every share she had sold as soon as the market opened on Monday, taking a roughly 2% hit for ditching the shares earlier this month, she said.

In contrast, many everyday traders—oftentimes the AI trade’s most devout followers—took the opportunity to double down, even as the stock price went into a tailspin. This month, retail investors have snapped up $3.6 billion worth of Nvidia, according to the research firm Vanda. That makes it the top ticker among those traders, the data show.

Zaid Admani wishes he had joined them.

He was watching Nvidia’s stock chart on Friday as the shares were on their way to closing down 14%. It looked, for a moment, like a good time to buy more. But after reading reports that a regulatory probe into the company focused on its accounting practices, Admani lost his nerve.

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“The spectrum of emotion has been insane,” he said of the market’s recent stomach-churning swings. Admani said he even talked his parents out of buying the dip in Nvidia last week. “I’m regretting it for sure.”

Zaid Admani at the New York Stock Exchange last year.

He is also not sure the hard times for the company and its shareholders are over. As beloved as he is among retail investors, Huang is likely to face an even harsher spotlight in his second act at Nvidia.

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Investigations into his affairs and the company’s business practices are ongoing. Some traders are already skeptical of the board’s U-turn on Huang.

“The board looked like they were set on moving on from Jensen, and then something changed,” he said. But individual investors might be willing to move past those concerns, he added, if Huang’s presence gets the AI bull market back on track.

On Tuesday, Nvidia and other AI stocks were already giving back some of Monday’s gains. Nvidia shares dropped more than 5% at the open, and the Nasdaq composite also fell. The tech-heavy index is still roughly 13% below its October high.

But for now, Admani said, he has learned his lesson and has no plans to sell his Nvidia. On one condition.

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“If he gets rid of the leather jacket,” he said, “I’m probably going to get bearish.”

Write to Hannah Erin Lang at hannaherin.lang@wsj.com