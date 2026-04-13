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‘The war continues’: Benjamin Netanyahu during southern Lebanon visit

Netanyahu stated that Israel has successfully prevented a potential cross-border invasion from Lebanon through the establishment of a security zone.

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 05:41 am IST
ANI |
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Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (local time)visited southern Lebanon alongside senior military and defence leadership, asserting that the war is far from over and stating that Israel's enemies are now "fighting for survival."

Prime Minister Netanyahu went to an IDF outpost near the border,(Screengrab/X/@netanyahu)

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Netanyahu was accompanied by Defence Minister Israel Katz, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, and Head of Northern Command Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo during the visit.

Following the visit, the Prime Minister went to an IDF outpost near the border, where Galilee Division Commander Brig.-Gen. Yuval Gez briefed him on the division's operations.

The release stated that during the visit, Netanyahu said, "The war continues. Our enemies are now fighting for survival."

"I am here with the Defense Minister, the Chief-of-Staff, the Head of Northern Command, the Division Commander, and our reserve soldiers. There is a magnificent spirit here and a readiness to fight, and they are fighting well. The war continues, including inside the security zone in Lebanon, where I was just a short while ago," Netanyahu added.

 
israel benjamin netanyahu
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