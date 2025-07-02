‘There will be no more Hamas’: Netanyahu says Israel will free hostages and dismantle the group

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said that Hamas would be completely dismantled and all Israeli hostages freed. Israeli Prime Minister speaking at the EAPC facilities in Ashkelon, Israel.(X-@IsraeliPM)

Speaking at the EAPC facilities in Ashkelon, he said, “There will be no more Hamas – it's over. We will free all of our hostages and eliminate Hamas down to its very foundations. Expected revenues from gas in the coming decade will be almost NIS 300 billion.”

His remarks came as Israel and Hamas outlined their positions ahead of possible negotiations on a US-backed ceasefire proposal. While Hamas signalled it was open to a deal, it insisted any agreement must lead to a complete end to the war in Gaza.

Throughout the nearly 21-month-long war, ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas have repeatedly faltered over whether the war should end as part of any deal.

Hamas said in a brief statement Wednesday that it had received a proposal from the mediators and is holding talks with them to “bridge gaps” to return to the negotiating table to try to reach a ceasefire agreement.

Hamas says it’s ready to free 50 hostages

Hamas has said that it's willing to free the remaining 50 hostages, less than half of whom are said to be alive, in exchange for a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and an end to the war.

The proposal, announced by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, includes a 60-day ceasefire period during which efforts would be made to end the conflict. Trump said Israel had agreed to the terms and urged Hamas to accept the deal “before conditions worsen.”

Hamas official Taher al-Nunu said the group is “ready and serious regarding reaching an agreement,” but stressed it would accept only “any initiative that clearly leads to the complete end to the war.”

Israel says it will only agree to end the war if Hamas surrenders, disarms, and exiles itself, something the group refuses to do.



