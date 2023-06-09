'There's like an 8-foot person beside it', Las Vegas residents cry ‘alien sighting’ after spotting a UFO in the sky

The body cam footage of a Las Vegas police officer has revealed a bright light streak across the sky. That same night, a resident reported sightings of ‘aliens’.

Still from the viral video in which the object that resembles a UFO is seen.(Screengrab of Twitter video)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On April 30, at around 11:50 p.m. in Las Vegas, Nevada, a citizen informed a police officer of a bright streak of light across the night sky.

The unidentified fly object (UFO) reportedly “shined brightly” and moved through the sky. Following this, the police launched an investigation.

8News Now reported that within an hour, the police received a call. The man claimed that he saw something fall from the sky and reported the movement of two figures in his backyard. He described the figures as 8 feet tall and10 feet tall, each with big shiny eyes and a large mouth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There's like an 8-foot person beside it and another one is inside and it has big eyes and it's looking at us—and it's still there,” reported the caller, “They're very large. They're like 8 foot, 9 feet, 10 foot. They look like aliens to us. Big eyes. They have big eyes. Like, I can't explain it, and big mouth. They're shiny eyes and they're not human. They're 100% not human.”

“In my backyard. I swear to God this is not a joke, this is actually, we're terrified,” the caller told the dispatcher.

The police then approached the complainant in search of more details. The explained that their colleague had also witnessed a bright suspicious object flying in the sky. Two of the four family members also reported of similar sightings. The family once again described what they believed to have seen with one member repeating, “big creature, 10 feet tall”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the body cam footage, the police further attempted to investigate by questioning a motorist. Unfortunately, the investigation has yielded inconclusive results.

Recently, a former intelligence official, David Charles Grusch, revealed classified information to the Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General. He claimed the existence of deeply covert programs that are in possession of “intact and partially intact” vehicles of non-human origin. Following this, the US is being urged to disclose its evidence of UFO.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A year after launching a study on unexplained sightings, NASA held its first public meeting on the topic earlier this month. The panelists are glad their work is being treated seriously. Numerous people have alleged witnessing what they claim are UFOs and aliens. Moreover, sensors have produced inexplicable reports. The panelists believe that whether or not these incidents are extra-terrestrial does not matter. Something interesting might be happening and they want to conduct more extensive research to understand these phenomena.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON