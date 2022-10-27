These are 5 ‘most’ and ‘least’ secure countries on Gallup’s law and order index

Gallup's Law and Order Index 2022 - a report by global analytics firm Gallup -- has positioned Taliban-captured Afghanistan as the least secure country for the third year. Region-wise, the report has declared East Asia as the most secure while Southeast Asia came second to it. Gallup’s survey which takes into consideration four questions to gauge “people’s sense of personal security and their personal experiences with crime and law enforcement” said it has interviewed about 127,000 people in over 120 countries to compile the list.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The five most secure countries on Gallup’s index

Singapore 96 Tajikistan 95 Norway 93 Switzerland 92 Indonesia 92

The five least secure countries on Gallup's index

Sierra Leone 59 DR Congo 58 Venezuela 55 Gabon 54 Afghanistan 51

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India scored 80 points on the table, below its neighbours Pakistan and Sri Lanka with a marginal difference in points but was placed above the United Kingdom and Bangladesh. As per the reports, Southeast Asia was home to the largest gains in confidence - due to contributions from Singapore and Indonesia’s improved police services.

Also Read | ‘Shocking’: India says Global Hunger Index 2021 methodology unscientific

Afghanistan which maintained the lowest score in the last two surveys conducted in 2018 and 2019 too (survey was not conducted in 2020 due to pandemic) - improved its score relatively due to a drop in violence following the end of the Taliban’s insurgency as it had completed the takeover from US troops. The report also said that North America and Western Europe have lost ground mainly due to people’s falling confidence in the police, especially after the high-profile police shootings including the killing of George Floyd which sparked a racial injustice movement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON