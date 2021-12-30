Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / This Chinese city is creating database of its singles, holding dating parties
world news

This Chinese city is creating database of its singles, holding dating parties

Two group dating parties have already been organised this year, with a virtual dating party set to be held on New Year's Eve on Douyin app - the original Chinese version of popular app TikTok.
Owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic that has changed the normalcy of lives, local officials of Luanzhou told the Vice that matchmaking parties for civil servants and workers at state-owned enterprises were being held (Photo: iStock) (Representation purpose)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The authorities of China's northern city of Luanzhou has recently announced that they are building an extensive database wherein personal information of the region's unmarried men and women will be entered.

Owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic that has changed the normalcy of lives, local officials of Luanzhou told the Vice that matchmaking parties for civil servants and workers at state-owned enterprises were being held, with blind date sessions also in the process.

Two group dating parties have already been organised this year, with a virtual dating party set to be held on New Year's Eve on Douyin app - the original Chinese version of popular app TikTok.

In a statement published on the Sino Weibo microblogging site this week, a representative of the local municipal government said that it hopes to “bring single men and women together through activities," according to the Vice report.

Moreover, highlighting the positive traits of Luanzhou as a “youth-friendly city," authorities told the Vice that there have been requests for a dating community from the members of the public.

RELATED STORIES

However, several people wrote on Weibo showed scepticism towards the effort. “It’s going to take a lot more to convince modern China to go back to the old ways. People are just too content with their lives to drastically change,” the Vice reported one user writing.

Some other users also blamed the Chinese government's one-child policy that saw the authorities heavily penalising families violating the rule.

Meanwhile, gender ratio remains a massive problem in the country with data released by the Chinese government this year showing that the country has 35 million more single men than women. Furthermore, the number of singles in China is likely to cross 90 million in few years, according to the Vice report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china dating
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
New Year 2022 resolutions
India Covid Cases
ITR Filling
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP