Thomas Markle questions Meghan and Prince Harry's silence on ‘racist royals’ row: ‘This strikes me as unusual’

Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle’s father, has opened up about his daughter and Prince Harry’s silence over the ‘racist’ royals controversy. The controversy arose after two “racist” royals were named in the Dutch edition of Omid Scobie’s new book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival. The book was released on Tuesday, November 28. Later, the book was removed from the shelves across the Netherlands. It will be back on the shelves again on December 8.

Back in March 2021, Meghan, who is biracial, told Oprah Winfrey during an interview that a member of the family had said something about “how dark” Archie’s skin would be when he was born. Archie was born in May 2019.

Thomas has now said Meghan and Harry’s silence is “unusual.” "The fact that Harry and Meghan have not publicly distanced themselves from this strikes me as unusual,” he told the Mail.

However, while the Sussexes have not commented on the events publicly, a source close to them has claimed that they are “dismayed” by the race row. The insider told The Sunday Mirror that Harry and Meghan “never intended” for the relatives to be named. They have described the situation as “incredibly unfortunate.” The source further said that the names were "not leaked to Omid by anyone in her camp”.

The controversy escalated after Piers Morgan named the two royals on his Talk TV show. He even later posted it for his social media followers. After the names went viral on social media, royal sources told The Mirror that there was “utter dismay” at Buckingham Palace and that the royal family is “considering all options,” including legal action.

It has also been revealed that Omid Scobie’s UK agent indeed shared a draft manuscript of his book naming the two “racist royals” to be translated to Dutch. This contradicts Omid’s claims that he “never submitted a book that had those names in it.”