Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Thousands of mourners attend funeral of Taliban-linked cleric killed in Pakistan suicide blast

AP |
Mar 01, 2025 08:42 PM IST

Thousands of mourners attend funeral of Taliban-linked cleric killed in Pakistan suicide blast

AKORA KHATTAK, Pakistan — Thousands of mourners attended a funeral on Saturday for a Taliban-linked cleric slain in a suicide bomb attack on a seminary in Pakistan’s northwest.

Thousands of mourners attend funeral of Taliban-linked cleric killed in Pakistan suicide blast
Thousands of mourners attend funeral of Taliban-linked cleric killed in Pakistan suicide blast

Hamidul Haq, the head of Jamia Haqqania seminary, was one of seven people killed in a suicide bombing on Friday at a mosque inside the compound. Police said Haq was the target of the attack.

Haq was the son of the late Maulana Samiul Haq, who is considered a founding figure for the Afghan and Pakistani branches of the Taliban. Many Afghan Taliban have studied at Jamia Haqqania in the past few decades.

Mourners packed into the main hall of the seminary for the funeral, with more praying on the street. The prayers passed without incident due to a heavy police deployment and seminary students guarding the venue.

Muslim Jan, a cleric at the funeral, called the suicide bombing a tragedy and described the victims as “our teachers and brothers.”

"What happened was a disaster, it was unbearable,” he said.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for Friday’s attack, which came just before the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

Authorities issued a photo of the alleged suicide bomber and have offered a reward of 500,000 rupees for information about his identity, parentage and place of residence.

The bombing at the seminary was one of four attacks in Pakistan on Friday, two of them at mosques.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On