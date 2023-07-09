Three Georgia teens murder a man after their egging prank goes wrong

Three teenagers in Georgia have been arrested for allegedly murdering a man after egging his house on Monday, according to police. The three teenagers were 18-year-olds, Sydney Maughon and Jeremy Munson, along with 19-year-old McKenzie Davenport.

All three face charges of malice murder, battery and criminal trespass. Alongside, Maughon and Munson were also charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

On Monday, Spalding County sheriff’s deputies found a man who was shot to death in the middle of the road. Fingerprint scans identified the victim as Jonathan Gilbert. He also went by the name Tyler Lane.

Authorities report that the dispute started as a “lover’s quarrel” involving the victim which was followed by the egging.

"It appears there was an ongoing lovers' quarrel, and the suspects decided to go to Gilbert's residence on Dobbins Mill and vandalize it by egging it," the Spalding County Sheriff's Office explained in a statement. "When Gilbert saw what they were doing to his residence, he came out of the house unarmed, to confront them."

According to the police, when the victim approached the trio, Maughon allegedly shot him multiple times before the suspects fled the scene in a car. Despite only Maughon pulling the trigger, the sheriff’s office reported that all three suspects will be held accountable.

“Because they all plotted and planned together, and traveled to the location with the intent to commit a crime that led up to the murder together, they are all just as culpable as if they had each pulled the trigger themselves,” the press release explained.

“They went to egg a house, the victim confronted them while they were doing it, he lost his life, and they drove off and left his body in the middle of the road.”

“Together they bought that ticket; now together they can ride that ride,” the press release added.

Spalding County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident.