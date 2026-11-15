Three tankers caught fire in Strait of Hormuz after hitting naval mines: Iran's navy

Iran's navy said three oil tankers caught fire on Saturday after hitting naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reported.

Container ships are seen through haze in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP) (AP Photo/Amirhosein Khorgooi)

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One tanker hit a naval mine in the eastern Strait of Hormuz on Saturday morning, while two others struck mines later in the day.

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"Two violating tankers ... were attempting to slip through a prohibited route in the Strait of Hormuz when they hit naval mines, exploded, and burst into flames," Iran's IRNA news agency quoted the Revolutionary Guards Navy as saying about the evening incident.

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Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.

Iran has imposed restrictions on vessels seeking to pass through the Strait of Hormuz and has attacked ships it says violated those restrictions, as it seeks to assert control over the strategic waterway and exert pressure on the US.