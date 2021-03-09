Tibet infrastructure plan: China to invest nearly $30 billion in five years
Beijing will pump in nearly $30 billion in expanding “transportation infrastructure” projects across Tibet - the Chinese province with the longest section of the border with India - over the next five years, according to an announcement made in Lhasa last week.
About 190 billion yuan ($29.3 billion) will be channelised into building new expressways and upgrading existing highways and improving road connectivity in the remote and largely rural areas of Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) - the second-largest province in China - state media agency Xinhua reported, quoting TAR’s transportation department.
“Tibet Autonomous Region in southwest China is planning to spend about 190 billion yuan in the 2021-2025 period on transportation infrastructure projects,” the report said.
“The money will be used on building new expressways, upgrading existing highways and improving the road conditions in rural areas, among other fields, according to the regional transportation department,” it said.
“By 2025, the total mileage of highways in Tibet will exceed 120,000km, and that of expressways will exceed 1,300km,” TAR’s transportation department said in a statement shared in the Xinhua report.
The announcement was made last week in Lhasa, the provincial capital of TAR, coinciding with the annual session of China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress, in Beijing.
The push to boost connectivity and transport infrastructure in the massive province fits in with Beijing’s overall strategy to strengthen border security and road networks against the backdrop of the worst military standoff with India in decades.
Tibet’s transportation infrastructure has seen “marked improvement” in the 2016-2020 period.
“Its road network reached a total length of 118,800km at the end of last year, up over 50% from the end of 2015,” according to the regional transportation department.
China has separately pumped in billions of dollars in building a rail network through a difficult terrain in south-eastern Tibet, near the border with Arunachal Pradesh.
Dual-use airports, from where both military and civil aviation can operate, have also been built at strategic locations in TAR.
Chinese military experts believe that building infrastructure in TAR is important for ensuring an efficient military logistics system in the remote region.
China has other ambitious plans for the frontier province.
On Friday, it was revealed that it was planning to build a “passageway” connecting Tibet with South Asia.
China is also undertaking a massive dam project in Medog county near the border with Arunachal Pradesh.
The “Yarlung Tsangpo downstream hydropower base” was listed in China’s new five-year plan last week as one of the country’s major energy development projects for the 2021-2025 period.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New owner Buzzfeed lays off 45 from HuffPost newsroom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Volunteers are key at Covid-19 vaccine sites. It pays off with a shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jeff Bezos plans to spend $10 billion on climate change by 2030
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dallas cop charged in alleged murder was under investigation in 2017: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hackers access 150,000 security cams' live feed, expose Tesla, jails, hospitals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World viewership of Megan Markle, Prince Harry's interview nearly 50 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China launches Covid travel pass
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 years after Fukushima, Japan remembers ‘man-made’ disaster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan to get 45 million doses of Indian-made vaccine via Gavi: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China hasn’t withdrawn from several LAC positions, says top US commander
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First Quad summit on March 12; bolstering cooperation, Indo-Pacific on agenda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unilever beauty, personal care products to not use word 'normal'
- The word "normal" is often used in beauty products to describe what type of skin -- normal to oily skin for example -- is recommended for any product or brand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Queen Elizabeth responds to Harry and Meghan's racism accusations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Czech Republic's hospitals struggle with rising Covid cases
- Pardubice was the first entire region of the country’s 14 to declare last week intensive care units in its five regional hospitals were overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients in serious condition and it could not take any more.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
White House appoints Indian-American Maju Varghese as WHMO director
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox