TikTok looks forward to blocking second round of US restrictions

TikTok looks forward to blocking second round of US restrictions

A lawyer for TikTok argued at a hearing last month that it “makes no sense” for the government to ban the app while ByteDance is still in talks for the deal the president sought.

world Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 06:43 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
The US contends that TikTok is a national security threat because its ownership by Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd. gives the Chinese government access to the personal data of millions of Americans.
TikTok Inc. asked a federal judge to block a broad set of government restrictions designed to curb use of the Chinese-owned video-sharing app in the US, less than three weeks after the company succeeded in halting the Trump administration’s ban on new downloads.

US District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington blocked the download ban on Sept. 27, ruling that the US likely exceeded its legal authority under the emergency powers statute it invoked to justify the prohibition. TikTok on Wednesday asked Nichols to issue an injunction against proposed rules forbidding companies from providing the underlying web services that make the app accessible in the US

If those prohibitions go into effect on Nov. 12, people who currently have TikTok installed on their phones would still be able to use it, but the app’s functionality would degrade over time.

The US contends that TikTok is a national security threat because its ownership by Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd. gives the Chinese government access to the personal data of millions of Americans. President Donald Trump has demanded that ByteDance find an American buyer for TikTok, and the company is seeking US approval for a deal to sell a stake in the app to Oracle Corp. and Walmart Inc.

A lawyer for TikTok argued at a hearing last month that it “makes no sense” for the government to ban the app while ByteDance is still in talks for the deal the president sought.

Last week, the Trump administration appealed Nichols’ ruling blocking the download ban to the US Court of Appeals in Washington. The court on Wednesday issued a briefing schedule for the appeals process: The government will submit an opening brief by Oct. 16, with TikTok required to respond by Nov. 6.

The Court of Appeals case is TikTok v. Trump, 20-5302, US Court of Appeals, District of Columbia (Washington).

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
Govt chalks out plan for storage of Covid-19 vaccine
Unlock test today: Reboot begins for cinemas, schools
How the Covid-19 pandemic has hit GDP growth
How will the LJP factor play out in Bihar polls?
PM Modi saves bulk of salary, banks on term deposits
KL Rahul wants IPL organisers to ‘ban’ Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers
