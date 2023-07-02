Titan submersible was ‘pushed beyond its depth rate’: Search-and-rescue leader

The cause of implosion of Titan submersible which claimed five lives, is yet to be ascertained officially. However, statements by Ed Cassano, CEO of Pelagic Research Services which led Titan's search-and-rescue operation, might shed light on an important possible reason of the mishap. The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions(via REUTERS/file)

The submersible was “pushed beyond its depth rate,” Cassano said.

Notably, Cassano's company deployed its remotely operated vehicle, the Odysseus 6K, which reached the Titanic wreckage roughly 12,500 feet underwater within 90 minutes.

“Shortly after arriving on the seafloor, we discovered the debris of the Titan submersible,” said Cassano.

“By 12 o’clock, a rescue turned into a recovery,” he added.

In a press conference on Friday, Cassano recounted the recovery operation and got emotional, seemingly holding back tears. He requested people to respect the deceased and highlighted the sentiments faced by those involved in the recovery of Titan debris.

“I have to apologize, we are still demobilizing, there’s a lot of emotions, people are tired,” said Cassano.

ALSO READ| Kate Middleton helped finalise royal family's official response to Meghan Markle's 2021 Oprah Interview: Report

British billionaire businessman Hamish Harding, British father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood who had roots in Pakistan as one of its richest families, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and former French navy diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet were the five persons who perished in the Titan submersible tragedy. The sub had gone missing within two hours of starting its trip to explore the wreckage of famous "Titanic" ship which sank in 1912.

The US Coast Guard have recovered “presumed human remains” from the Titan wreckage. United States medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of the presumed human remains.

The entire incident grabbed eyeballs across the world and has raised "serious questions" over the safety of similar adventure missions including private space trips.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON