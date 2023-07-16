‘Too soon’: Jack Dorsey takes a swipe at Mark Zuckerberg for sending him follow request on Threads

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's new social media app Threads has secured over 150 million downloads already. The app, launched as a rival to Elon Musk's Twitter, allows users to post links, as well as reply to or repost messages from other users. This is similar to how Twitter works. Amid all the conversations around the new platform, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey took a swipe at Mark, who sent him a follow request on Threads.

(PTI, AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Jack posted a screenshot to Twitter, revealing Mark’s follow request to him. "Too soon b," Jack wrote in the caption.

Is Threads blocked for EU-based users?

Meanwhile, severalEU-based users complained that they were unable to access Instagram’s Threads app through VPN. Meta soon confirmed that it is actually blocking such efforts, considering privacy concerns.

“Threads is not currently available in most countries in Europe and we’ve taken additional steps to prevent people based there from accessing it at this time. Europe continues to be an incredibly important market for Meta and we hope to make Threads available here in the future,” the company said in a statement provided to TechCrunch.

Threads saw a drop off in attention from users

Data fromSensor Tower and Similarweb, meanwhile, has revealed that Threads has seen a drop off in attention from users.“We did see engagement drop somewhat over the weekend, and on Monday we estimate Threads had 36.6 million active users on Android,” David Carr, senior insights manager at Similarweb, told CNBC. “While there was intense interest in checking out the app initially, not every user has made a habit of visiting Threads as often as they might other social apps.”

A Meta spokesperson told Gizmodo, “While it’s early days, we’re excited about the initial success of Threads, which has surpassed our expectations. We launched the app just over a week ago, and our focus now is on ensuring stable performance, delivering new features and continuing to improve the experience in the coming months.”

