Top Biden advisor meets Zelensky in Kyiv to 'underscore' US support

Published on Nov 05, 2022 03:34 AM IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (AFP)
A top advisor to President Joe Biden met Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv to reaffirm US support for the country in its war to oust a Russian invasion, the White House said.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met Zelensky, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak "to underscore the United States' steadfast support to Ukraine and its people as they defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity," a spokeswoman said in a statement.

