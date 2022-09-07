Toronto film festival to showcase works from Ukraine

TORONTO: The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is spotlighting talent from Ukraine at this year’s event, in solidarity with the people of that nation following Russia’s attack in February.

A release from TIFF on Tuesday stated it will “showcase the depth and creativity of Ukrainian filmmakers, producers, and talent” through four official selections at the festival, two film industry conferences, a promotional stand in its Industry Centre, and a special free public screening.

In addition, it will host a large delegation of Ukrainian film professionals at the 2022 edition, which begins on Thursday and continues till September 18.

Cameron Bailey, TIFF’s CEO, said, “Film holds the power to unite and this year we are honoured to help elevate the voices of Ukrainian storytellers and creators.”

One of the major film events in the world and the largest and most renowned in North America, TIFF had announced in March that it would “suspend participation by film organisations and media outlets supported by the Russian state, as well as Russian cultural ambassadors and delegations related to our festival.”

Russia has had a major presence at TIFF in previous years, with several films and a prominent booth at its Industry Centre.

In partnership with the Ukrainian Film Institute, TIFF will host Spotlight on Ukrainian Producers, featuring six prominent filmmakers “behind recent festival hits who are actively working on new projects against all odds”.

Another event, organised in collaboration with the Ukrainian Film State Agency, is titled The Impact of the War in Ukraine on the International Film Industry.

Among the films with a Ukrainian connection that will be presented at the festival this year is director Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk’s short documentary Liturgy of Anti-Tank Obstacles.

Also featured will be late Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravicius’ Mariupolis 2. The director went to the besieged city of Mariupol after the Russian attack began, and on April 2, while attempting to leave the city amid constant bombardment, he “was captured and murdered”, according to TIFF.

His fiance, Hanna Bilobrova managed to escape with the footage he shot and that forms the basis for the film.

