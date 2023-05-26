Tourist who stripped naked at Hindu temple in Bali sent for mental health treatment

A German tourist in Indonesia's Bali was apprehended and sent for mental health treatment after she allegedly stripped naked during a dance show inside a temple. Darja Tuschinski, 28, reportedly rushed past the guards and took off her clothes on Monday after being refused a ticket to the show at the Saraswati Ubud Temple.

The South Asian nation has noticed an upsurge in foreign tourists being deported for acting or making gestures that the authorities claim hurt the “religious sensibilities” of Balinese Hindus.(Unsplash)

The video doing rounds on the internet shows the woman walking past a group of dancers on stage before she violently unlocks a big set of gilt doors. After being accosted by a local man, Tuschinski walks off the stage to kneel next to a shrine as if in prayer.

The audience stared in shock as she eventually made her way back to the stage. Security staff rushed over and detained Darja for disrupting their show and handed her over to the police in the Ubud district of the popular holiday island.

Police also accused Tuschinski of failing to pay bills at multiple hotels during her holiday on the popular island. “The foreigner is depressed because she has no money to finance her stay in Bali,” police spokesman Stefanus Satake Bayu told South China Morning Post.

The Indonesian police added that Tuschinski also roamed naked around the guest areas of the resort where she was staying. However, they decided not to press charges against her.

The officer further revealed that Tuschinski suffers from mental health issues, and had become stressed about money during her extended trip in Indonesia.

The tourist was later taken to a psychiatric hospital in the town of Bangli after she refused to board a flight home.

This comes as the island is introducing stringent regulations for visitors, who are found acting inappropriately. According to the outlet, the South Asian nation has noticed an upsurge in foreign tourists being deported for acting or making gestures that the authorities claim hurt the “religious sensibilities” of Balinese Hindus.

