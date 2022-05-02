Trevor Noah roast with a message: 'Stood here tonight, made fun of president'
African-American TV host Trevor Noah took the bar a little higher with his funny-yet-inspiring speech at The White House press corps' annual gala on Saturday. The 38-year-old is the first African to host and roast at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, which was sidelined due to the pandemic over the last two years. In a section of his address, he spoke of the Ukraine war as he insisted that it was a “blessing” for the fourth estate in the United States to speak truth to power.
“The reason we are here is to honour the fourth state and what you stand for… an additional check and balance that holds power to account and gives voice to those who otherwise won’t have one. I am not just talking about the major organisations but also intrepid journalists we saw today. Every single one of you is a bastion of democracy. And if you ever begin to doubt your responsibilities… look no further than what’s happening in Ukraine. Journalists are risking and even losing their lives to show what’s happening,” Trevor Noah said as he used his funny roasts to give a message.
“In America, you have the right to speak the truth and seek the truth… even if it makes people in power uncomfortable. Even if it makes your readers or your viewers uncomfortable. Do you understand how amazing that is..I stood here tonight and I made fun of the president of the US… and I am going to be fine… I am going to be fine right?” he joked. “If Russian journalists have the freedom to write any words… any stories… would they be using it the same way? Ask yourself…” he added.
Even Joe Biden amused the audience of nearly 2,600 journalists, government officials and celebrities and others with his speech. “Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year. Now that would really have been a real coup.”
“I’m really excited to be here tonight with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than I have," he further said.
Meanwhile, Trevor Noah’s punches won the live audience as well as the Internet as he called the gala “a super spreader” event.
"It is my great honor to speak tonight at the nation's most distinguished super-spreader event. For real, what are we doing here? Did none of you learn anything from the Gridiron dinner? Nothing?" More than 50 people had tested positive after attending the A-list event in Washington hosted by the Gridiron Club dinner, an annual white-tie roast between journalists and presidential administrations.
“Do you read any of your own newspapers… You guys spent the last two years telling everyone the importance of wearing masks and avoiding indoor events. But the second someone offers you a free dinner, you turn into a Joe Rogan. Dr Fauci dropped out… He thought it was too dangerous to come here,” he said.
The White House correspondents' dinner debuted in 1921.
(With inputs from AP)
