US-Ukraine-Russia talks in UAE from Friday: Zelensky after Trump meet at Davos, says Moscow must ‘compromise’ too

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said that talks will be held between officials from the United States, Russia and Ukraine in the United Arab Emirates. Zelensky announced the two-day trilateral meeting, expected to begin on Friday, following his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos. After his meeting with US President Donald Trump earlier today, Zelensky said that both American and Ukrainian teams are working on ending the conflict. (X/ @ZelenskyyUa)

“It will be the first trilateral meeting in the Emirates. It will be tomorrow and the day after tomorrow,” he said, according to AFP.

Zelensky added that Russians “have to be ready for compromises".

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian President also provided an update on a potential ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, saying “documents aimed at ending the war” are “nearly ready.”

“Ukraine is working with full honesty and determination, and that brings results, and Russia must become ready too to finish this war, to stop this aggression,” the Ukrainian President said.

Zelensky-Trump meeting in Davos After his meeting with Trump, Zelensky said the talks between the two leaders were “productive and substantive”, adding that both had discussed the work of their teams.

“The documents are now even better prepared. We also spoke today about air defense for Ukraine. Our previous meeting with President Trump helped strengthen the protection of our skies, and I hope that this time we will reinforce it further as well,” Zelensky said in a post on X.

He said he had thanked Trump for the previous package of air defense missiles and asked for an additional one.

Trump, meanwhile, said that the one-hour meeting with Zelensky was “good”, adding that the Ukraine war “has to end.”

“We hope it’s going to end. There are a lot of people being killed,” Trump said, according to the Associated Press.

The US President said the negotiations were “an ongoing process”, adding that “everybody wants to have the war end”.