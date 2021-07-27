Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Tropical storm Nepartak to bring rain, wind, waves to northeast Japan
world news

Tropical storm Nepartak to bring rain, wind, waves to northeast Japan

The Japan Meteorological Agency predicted Nepartak would bring stormy weather and high waves to northeastern Japan in advance of its landfall around midday Wednesday north of the capital region.
AP | , Ichinomiya
UPDATED ON JUL 27, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Storm and high wave warnings were issued for Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.(REUTERS)

A tropical storm heading toward northeastern Japan is forecast to bring heavy rain, strong winds and high waves to the Tokyo region and has already affected some Olympics events.

The Japan Meteorological Agency predicted Nepartak would bring stormy weather and high waves to northeastern Japan in advance of its landfall around midday Wednesday north of the capital region.

The tropical storm had winds of 72 kilometers per hour (44.7 mph) around midday Tuesday off Chiba on Japan's central-eastern coast and is moving slowly north-northwest the agency said. It forecast the storm would maintain its current strength through the day but would weaken before making landfall around midday Wednesday near the city of Akita, about 570 kilometers (340 miles) northeast of Tokyo.

Storm and high wave warnings were issued for Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.

The tropical storm has affected some Olympic competitions, and some surfing events planned for Wednesday were moved to Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Niharika NM, Ruhee Dosani reminisce their ‘bachpan ka pyar’ in funny clip

Someone added ‘googling’ as a skill on CV, landed an interview. See viral tweet

85 Days of Night

Two young bears spotted roaming around mall in Tennessee, USA. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Aadhaar card
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP