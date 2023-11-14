Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Trudeau extends Diwali, Bandi Chhor Divas greetings to Canada's Hindus and Sikhs

Trudeau extends Diwali, Bandi Chhor Divas greetings to Canada's Hindus and Sikhs

ByHT News Desk
Nov 14, 2023 07:45 AM IST

Bandi Chhor Divas is a significant Sikh festival celebrated to mark the release of Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, coinciding with Diwali.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended his heartfelt greetings to the Hindu and Sikh communities across Canada and around the world on the occasion of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets seniors from the Indian International Seniors Club in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, November 13, 2023.(Reuters)

"Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas are all about coming together. To everyone we’ve celebrated with in Ottawa, Brampton, and Etobicoke over the past few days, and to everyone celebrating in communities across the country: Happy Diwali! Happy Bandi Chhor Divas!" Trudeau said in a social media post on X.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Bandi Chhor Divas is a significant Sikh festival celebrated to mark the release of Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, the sixth Guru of Sikhism, from imprisonment in Gwalior Fort. The term "Bandi Chhor Divas" translates to "Prisoner Release Day." This celebration usually coincides with the Hindu festival of Diwali, but the Sikh observance has its unique historical and cultural significance.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The release of Guru Hargobind Ji and the other princes on Diwali symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and the victory of righteousness. Sikhs celebrate Bandi Chhor Divas with great joy, engaging in prayers, kirtan (devotional singing), and the lighting of lamps and candles. The Golden Temple in Amritsar and many other Sikh gurdwaras around the world are decorated with lights and candles during this festival.

Canada is home to a substantial Sikh population, with a significant presence in provinces such as British Columbia, Ontario, and Alberta. Sikhs have been immigrating to Canada for over a century, contributing to the country's cultural, economic, and social fabric.

Sikhs have actively engaged in Canadian politics, both at the federal and provincial levels. Many Sikhs have been elected to public office, serving as Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of Provincial Parliament (MPPs), and municipal representatives.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
diwali justin trudeau bandi chhor diwas
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP