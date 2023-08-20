‘Truly very lonely’: Young people in China seek out ‘temporary partners’ as…

Young people in China who are looking for companionship are seeking out temporary partners to avoid complicated relationships, South China Morning Post reported. The term for this trend in mandarin is da zi, which according to the outlet, means "everything can be matched". This unique form of social interaction is based on the idea of choosing people with similar interests and has little to do with gender or even knowing the person at all, the report claimed.

Commuters wearing face masks ride a subway train in China. (Reuters)

These "temporary partners" are being sought for on social media platforms such as Xiaohongshu, the report claimed, adding that the young people are looking for people with shared interests in food, gaming, fitness, travel, farming, chatting and listening to music.

These partners do not necessarily meet but continue to engage in daily conversations on WeChat and other such social media platforms.

"Having a stranger supervise ensures both of us take it seriously. If I ask a friend or family member to do it, I might not take it as seriously and even argue with them," one youngster who has a temporary partner told the outlet.

“I am truly very lonely, but I don't like initiating social interactions. I hope to have a stranger who won't delve into my life but can keep me from watching movies or eating hotpot all alone,” another shared.

Although some people have faced disappointment while trying to find such partners. A 20-year-old said that he arranged for a meal with another person but developed romantic feelings for a female temporary partner who was already in a relationship.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail