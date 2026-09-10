Trump administration to issue $500 Obamacare refunds for nearly 1 million Americans before midterm elections

The Trump administration said it would issue $500 payments to nearly 1 million Americans, citing what it described as “overcharges” for people who purchased health insurance through federal Affordable Care Act exchanges.

US President Donald Trump arrives on stage at the Republican National Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas, US (REUTERS)

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The payments are expected to be sent in October, the White House announced Thursday, just weeks before the midterm elections that will determine control of Congress, according to a Bloomberg report.

The timing of the announcement comes as Americans broadly disapprove of President Donald Trump’s handling of the cost of living, an issue that has weighed on Republican candidates in key races across the country.

Deep Dive Who is eligible for the $500 Obamacare refunds announced by the Trump administration? The $500 Obamacare refunds are intended for nearly 1 million Americans who purchased health insurance through federal ACA exchanges without receiving federal premium subsidies. Why did the Trump administration decide to issue these Obamacare refunds before the midterm elections? The Trump administration announced the refunds to address what it described as overcharges by the Biden administration and to showcase its healthcare agenda ahead of the November midterms. How will the Trump administration fund the $500 million for the Obamacare refunds? The funding for the $500 million in refunds will come from a surplus of fees that the White House claims were over-collected during the Biden administration and have remained in federal accounts.

Also Read | Trump’s $500 Obamacare rebate plan: 1 million Americans may get payments before midterms – who qualifies?

What are the refunds?

People in 30 states that use federal insurance exchanges will receive what the White House described as “refunds.” The states include several with competitive House and Senate races, such as Alaska, Iowa, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin.

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{{^usCountry}} The announcement came a day after Trump floated $5,000 payments to every adult US citizen if Republicans retain their congressional majorities. The extraordinary proposal highlighted the president’s efforts to avoid major losses in November, which could leave him a lame duck and trigger congressional investigations into his administration and family businesses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The announcement came a day after Trump floated $5,000 payments to every adult US citizen if Republicans retain their congressional majorities. The extraordinary proposal highlighted the president’s efforts to avoid major losses in November, which could leave him a lame duck and trigger congressional investigations into his administration and family businesses. {{/usCountry}}

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What White House said

The White House said in a statement that it was making the Obamacare-related payments because of what it described as a “significant surplus of funds” accumulated under the Biden administration.

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It accused the Biden administration of charging people who used federal exchanges “excess” user fees “in the form of higher premiums.”

Still, sending the payments, which the White House said would cost nearly $500 million, could intensify concerns about inflation, as well as the nation’s ballooning budget deficits and public debt.

Trump has long sought to repeal President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law but has failed to do so. Short of repeal, he has floated the idea of offering direct subsidies to Americans to purchase insurance instead of paying health insurers.