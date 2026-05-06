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Trump administration to test new AI models from Google, Microsoft, xAI before public release

The Trump administration plans early testing of new AI models to assess security risks and strengthen oversight before public release.

Updated on: May 06, 2026 10:35 am IST
Bloomberg |
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The Trump administration is considering an executive order to create a working group on artificial intelligence, according to the New York Times, a bid to boost oversight of the emerging technology.

A proposed executive order could enable early testing of AI models to assess security risks,(REUTERS)

One proposal would include a government review process for new models, the Times reported, citing US officials and people briefed on the talks. White House (WH) officials told executives from Anthropic PBC, Alphabet Inc.’s Google and OpenAI about some of the plans under consideration during meetings last week, the newspaper said.

Such a move would mark a shift in President Donald Trump’s approach to AI, a technology he has championed with efforts to ease regulatory burdens to help boost construction of data centres and provide them with power.

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Together they will develop shared datasets and workflows for testing the company’s models, the company said. Microsoft signed a similar agreement with the UK’s AI Security Institute, according to the statement.

Concern is growing in Washington over the national security risks posed by powerful AI systems. By securing early access to frontier models, US officials are aiming to identify threats ranging from cyberattacks to military misuse before the tools are widely deployed.

 
white house donald trump artificial intelligence
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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