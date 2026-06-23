‘I get problems solved, including with Bibi’: Trump after Netanyahu vows Israeli forces will stay in Lebanon

Following Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks on Israeli forces remaining in Lebanon, United States President Donald Trump said he would get the issue “solved.”

Israeli PM Netanyahu had, on Monday, seemingly brushed aside the US-Iran memorandum of understanding. (AFP)

Without elaborating on what the next step would be, Trump said that he was a “problem solver” and would do the same in this situation, “including with Bibi.”

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“I’m not going to tell you what I’m going to do, but it gets solved. I'm a problem solver. I get problems solved real fast, including with Bibi,” the US President said when asked how he would ensure that Israeli actions would not threaten to derail US-Iran negotiations, which are underway in Switzerland.

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had, on Monday, seemingly brushed aside the US-Iran memorandum of understanding, which calls for the fighting to stop on all fronts, including Lebanon.

Netanyahu said, “As long as we need to protect our people, we will remain in the security zone in South Lebanon. No country would be asked to do otherwise.” This comes even as the quadilateral meeting in Switzerland agreed to form a "de-confliction zone" to cease hostilities in Lebanon.

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He further stated that Iran “will never have a nuclear weapon” as long as he was the Prime Minister. “No matter what happens in the talks, with an agreement, without an agreement, I pledge to you that Iran, as long as I'm Prime Minister, will never have a nuclear weapon,” he said while addressing the Jerusalem News Syndicate's International Policy Summit 2026, ANI news agency reported.

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Netanyahu says Israel acting ‘exactly’ as US would

While asserting his point on Lebanon, Netanyahu cited the US example, claiming Washington would act “exactly” the same way as Israel now. “Now you imagine the United States across the border. You have thousands, an army of thousands of terrorists who pellet your cities and your towns with rockets and ballistic missiles and killer drones. They kill your soldiers, they kill your citizens, they kill your children and they threaten them every day,” ANI cited the Israeli PM as saying.

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Netanyahu then asked what the US would do in such a situation, and added that American forces would also create a security zone. “You know well what America would do. It would cross the border, create a security zone, kill the terrorists and protect its people until the threat is removed. That's exactly what we are doing,” the Israeli PM said.

Netanyahu's remarks come even as a diplomatic friction between Trump and him has been visible in the recent days. The US President has voiced his disagreement with Israeli strikes on Lebanon. After Trump's remarks wherein he claimed that “Israel does as I say”, Netanyahu said that both were leaders of “of independent and proud countries” and stood for their own interests.