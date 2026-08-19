...
...
Next Story

Trump announces temporary halt in 50 percent tariffs on Canada, says reached ‘last-minute’ deal

Trump's import taxes would have hit about 5 per cent of what Canada ships to the United States every year.

Published on: Aug 19, 2026, 08:24:24 IST
AP |
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was delaying the 50 per cent US tariffs on USD 20 billion worth of Canadian imports after the two countries reached a last-minute deal hours before the sanctions were to go into effect.

The announcement, which Trump made on his social media platform, buys time for more negotiations and avoids, for now, another strain in already tense relations between the historic allies. (AFP)
The announcement, which Trump made on his social media platform, buys time for more negotiations and avoids, for now, another strain in already tense relations between the historic allies. (AFP)

The announcement, which Trump made on his social media platform, buys time for more negotiations and avoids, for now, another strain in already tense relations between the historic allies.

"I have paused the 50 per cent Tariffs against Canada, that were scheduled to kick in tomorrow morning for a three day period, based on the fact that Canada and the USA., subject to the finalization of documents, have a DEAL!" Trump posted on Truth Social less than two hours before the 12.01 am. Wednesday deadline.

Trump's import taxes would have hit about 5 per cent of what Canada ships to the United States every year, including products ranging from hockey sticks to tongue depressors.

 
donald trumpus top newsus newscanada
Get the latest World News, breaking headlines and global updates from the US, UK, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia and other countries. Follow major international events on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest World News, breaking headlines and global updates from the US, UK, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia and other countries. Follow major international events on Hindustan Times.
Home/World News/Trump announces temporary halt in 50 percent tariffs on Canada, says reached ‘last-minute’ deal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe