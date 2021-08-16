Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Afghanistan crisis; Donald Trump seeks US Prez Joe Biden's resignation
world news

Afghanistan crisis; Donald Trump seeks US Prez Joe Biden's resignation

Trump, in a statement on Sunday, said that it was time for the incumbent US president, Joe Biden, to resign, "for what he has allowed happening in Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in Covid-19, the Border catastrophe, the destruction of energy Independence, and our crippled economy."
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 07:41 AM IST
The ex-US president went on to say that it "shouldn't be a big deal" since, according to Trump's version of events, Biden "wasn't elected legitimately in the first place!".(AFP)

Former US President Donald Trump called on his successor Joe Biden to step down after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban ceased control of Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

The ex-US president went on to say that it "shouldn't be a big deal" since, according to Trump's version of events, Biden "wasn't elected legitimately in the first place!".

His statement comes after the Afghanistan government collapsed on Sunday with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country and the Taliban's entry into the capital, the New York Times reported.

Taliban terrorists have assumed control of the Afghan capital of Kabul and have taken control of the presidential palace.

Reports suggest that the movement will soon proclaim the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the White House advisors are discussing how President Joe Biden should address the deepening crisis in Afghanistan, however, no final decision has been taken yet about whether he should return to Washington from his planned August vacation.

A protest was also held out the White House with demonstrators blaming Joe Biden for betraying the people of the war-torn country and demand for sanctioning Pakistan as hundreds of people protested Sunday afternoon outside the White House. 

