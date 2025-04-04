Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump demands ‘direct talks’ with Iran on nuclear deal after bombing threat

AFP |
Apr 04, 2025 07:37 PM IST

Trump has given Iran's leaders a two-month deadline to reach an agreement on the country's nuclear program.

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he wanted "direct talks" with Tehran on a nuclear deal, after he threatened to bomb Iran if it develops nuclear weapons.

United States have long accused Iran of pursuing a nuclear weapon.(AFP)
United States have long accused Iran of pursuing a nuclear weapon.(AFP)

Trump has given Iran's leaders a two-month deadline to reach an agreement on the country's nuclear program, which has strained relations with Western nations for decades.

Western countries, including the United States, have long accused Iran of pursuing a nuclear weapon, which Tehran has denied, insisting its enrichment activities were solely for peaceful purposes.

"I think it's better if we have direct talks," he told reporters onboard the presidential plane Air Force One.

"I think it goes faster, and you understand the other side a lot better than if you go through intermediaries."

Also Read | ‘No choice' but to acquire nukes: Ayatollah Khamenei's aide over Donald Trump's ‘bombing’ threat to Iran

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said last week that Tehran would not engage in direct talks with Washington "until there is a change in the other side's approach towards the Islamic republic".

Trump in his first term ripped up a 2015 nuclear deal negotiated by predecessor Barack Obama and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran.

The deal, sealed between Tehran and world powers, had required Iran to limit its nuclear ambitions in exchange for sanctions relief.

"They wanted to use intermediaries. I don't think that's necessarily true anymore," Trump said.

Also Read | ‘The country is going to boom’: Donald Trump on market crash after tariff announcement

"I think they're concerned, I think they feel vulnerable. I don't want them to feel that way," he added.

"I think they want to meet."

Trump said last month he had written to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to call for nuclear negotiations and warn of possible military action if Tehran refused.

Also Read | Military confrontation seems inevitable if no new Iran nuclear deal, France says

Khamenei responded by saying that US threats "will get them nowhere" and warned of reciprocal measures "if they do anything malign" against Iran.

Last week, Trump said "there will be bombing" of Iran if it does not drop its efforts to develop nuclear weapons.

Trump's outreach comes at a weak point for the Islamic Republic after Israel decimated two of its allies- Hamas, the Palestinian militants who attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
News / World News / Trump demands ‘direct talks’ with Iran on nuclear deal after bombing threat
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On