Trump Organization, its CFO likely to be charged with tax crimes

It will be the first criminal case to be filed against Trump’s company in the three-year-old investigation. However, the former president himself or his family members involved in the running of the organisation, chiefly his sons Don Trump Jr and Eric Trump, are not expected to be charged.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 05:17 AM IST
The Manhattan district attorney’s office is expected to charge former US president Donald Trump’s business empire, Trump Organization, and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg with tax-related crimes on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the case.

It will be the first criminal case to be filed against Trump’s company in the three-year-old investigation. However, the former president himself or his family members involved in the running of the organisation, chiefly his sons Don Trump Jr and Eric Trump, are not expected to be charged.

In another development, officials told Reuters that US soldiers could be days away from completing their exit from Afghanistan, ahead of the September 11 deadline set by President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, Biden has nominated University of Pennsylvania president Amy Gutmann as ambassador to Germany. Gutmann would be the first woman appointed to the post.

(With inputs from agencies)

