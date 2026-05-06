...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Trump pauses ‘Project Freedom’ in Hormuz; naval blockade to remain

Project Freedom is an initiative earlier announced by Trump under which he said the US will guide ships out of the Strait of Hormuz

Published on: May 06, 2026 04:58 am IST
Edited by Akansha Purohit
Advertisement

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that following requests from countries, US will pause ‘Project Freedom’ for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement with Iran can be finalised and signed. However, Trump also added that the country will maintain its naval blockade.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that the decision was taken after a request from Pakistan and other countries and after the “tremendous military success” during the campaign against Iran.(Reuters)

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that the decision was taken after a request from Pakistan and other countries and after the “tremendous military success” during the campaign against Iran.

Follow for live updates on US Iran war

“We have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalised and signed,” Trump wrote in the post.

Project Freedom is an initiative earlier announced by Trump under which he said the US will guide ships out of the Strait of Hormuz amid the heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington over the virtual control of the critical shipping route

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told a White House press briefing that for peace to be achieved, Iran must agree to US President Donald Trump’s demands on its nuclear program and also agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global energy.

Describing the ongoing US military activity linked to the Strait of Hormuz as a "defensive operation", Rubio asserted that US envoys were working towards finding a diplomatic path.

 
iran news strait of hormuz us iran war
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Trump pauses ‘Project Freedom’ in Hormuz; naval blockade to remain
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.