US President Donald Trump has renewed his call for Russian President Vladimir Putin to end military aggression in Europe, expressing hope that Moscow and Kyiv could reach a peace agreement soon. His remarks came as White House envoy Jared Kushner described Putin as a leader who had shown restraint by not using nuclear weapons during the war in Ukraine.

Trump seeks Ukraine peace deal as Kushner praises Putin for avoiding nuclear weapons. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via Reuters (via REUTERS) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a post on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump revealed that he had discussed the conflict with Putin during their recent meeting in China. He also said he had briefed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on those discussions during their meeting at Mar-a-Lago.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

“During my conversations in China with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, I spent a lot of time talking about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe, in the hopes that a Deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly,” Trump wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He described the conflict as a “COMPLETE BLOODBATH,” adding that thousands of people were being killed every month. Trump also expressed confidence that an agreement could be reached. Kushner says Putin has shown restraint over nuclear weapons {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He described the conflict as a “COMPLETE BLOODBATH,” adding that thousands of people were being killed every month. Trump also expressed confidence that an agreement could be reached. Kushner says Putin has shown restraint over nuclear weapons {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Kushner made his comments during an interview on the “MD Meets” podcast hosted by Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner. According to CNN, Trump's son-in-law said he believed Putin wanted to end the war and improve relations with Washington.

Also Read: Putin sacks Murmansk governor detained in corruption case

“My assessment is that he does not only want peace; he wants to try and change the relationship with America, and he does want to try and see if there’s maybe a way to start a new beginning,” Kushner said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He also praised the Russian president's handling of the conflict, saying, “So far Putin has showed restraint; he’s agreed not to use nuclear weapons, which obviously is a big thing, and he’s reassured us that that’s not his intention.”

Kushner described Putin as “a grand man of politics” and a “historic figure.” He and fellow US negotiator Steve Witkoff have held several meetings with the Russian leader, including talks at the Kremlin on November 12.

Ukraine peace talks remain focused on territory and security

Despite the diplomatic discussions, major disagreements remain over the terms of a possible settlement. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly opposed giving up territory to Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Also Read: Russian attack on Ukraine’s Dymer in Kyiv region kills 11 amid escalating tensions

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

CNN reported that Kushner rejected claims that Washington was pressuring Kyiv to make concessions. However, territorial control and future security guarantees remain central to the negotiations.

Kushner argued that a lasting agreement would need to ensure Ukraine remained sovereign, secure and economically stable. He also warned that continued fighting carried the risk of a wider escalation involving Russia and European countries.